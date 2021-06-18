OSP: Pedestrian standing on I-5 was likely struck before semi-truck

A Salem resident was struck and killed on Interstate 5 early in the morning on Thursday, according to a news release by the Oregon State Police. An updated release late Thursday evening said that the pedestrian was likely struck before being hit by a semi-truck being driven by a Lebanon man.

Numerous reports had come into local dispatch centers regarding a person walking in the road prior to the collision.

An investigation revealed that Jeri Sherrod, 63, of Salem was in the northbound lanes of I-5 when a semi-truck operated by a Lebanon man struck them. The gender of the victim is not revealed in the press release.

The updated release states that "Sherrod was likely hit by one or more vehicles that did not stop." And the truck driver cooperated with the investigation.

Sherrod sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. OSP was assisted by the Marion County Fire Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

