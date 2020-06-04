OSU acknowledges trauma sparked by protests, urges understanding for staff, students of color

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

It's been weeks of unrest.

In the midst of a coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 100,000 people in the U.S., protests have spilled out onto the streets nationwide in response to the killing of an unarmed black man in Minneapolis.

But not everyone, Oregon State University, is bearing the weight of this trauma equally.

"The killing of George Floyd, repeated acts of police brutality against the black community, and the disproportionate impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on people of color: this is what systemic racism looks like," Edward Feser, OSU Provost and Executive Vice President said Wednesday night in a statement emailed to the campus community.

In Oregon, people of color continue to be disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 with 33% of Hispanics in the state testing positive for the virus despite making up just 13% of the population. In comparison, white residents accounted for 49% of the state's caseload while making up more than 85% of the total population. Black people account for 3% of the infection rate but only 2% of the population.

Statewide, protests against police brutality and institutional racism have broken out despite federal pressure to stop demonstrating.