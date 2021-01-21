OSU Ag Sciences gets $1.58 million donation

The Oregon State University College of Agricultural Sciences received a financial boost for diversity and sustainability efforts in the form of $1.58 million donated by Northwest Farm Credit Services, the university announced Tuesday.

The funds will be directed to several initiatives and facilities, including renovating a dairy pilot plant, expanding efforts to increase diversity in agriculture and furthering research into more sustainable agricultural practices.

“As the founding college of this land grant institution, it is our responsibility to serve the people of Oregon with teaching, research and outreach that can advance our communities and drive new opportunity for all people,” said Alan Sams, dean of the College of Agricultural Sciences.

The renovated dairy pilot plant in Withycombe Hall on the university's Corvallis campus will serve as a business incubator, a classroom and a facility for commercial production of Beaver Classic cheeses by students.