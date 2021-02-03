OSU announces 2021 commencement ceremonies will be virtual

Oregon State University will hold its commencement ceremonies virtually this June, the university announced in a press release on Wednesday.

The announcement covers both the main campus in Corvallis and OSU-Cascades in Bend. The decision was made as a result of COVID-19 and in “anticipation that public health restrictions for large in-person events will continue into early summer,” the release said.

“While extremely disappointing that we won’t hold traditional commencement ceremonies in person, we know this is the appropriate decision as we keep health and safety as our top priorities,” OSU President F. King Alexander said in the release. “Even with more people being vaccinated daily, it is not possible within anticipated state and local health guidelines to plan any large in-person gathering as early as June. We feel it’s important to make this announcement now before large numbers of our graduates’ families begin to make travel and lodging arrangements.”

The university said graduates will receive more detailed information in the weeks ahead, but the Corvallis campus ceremony is scheduled for June 12 and the OSU-Cascades campus ceremony June 13. In addition to information about the ceremonies, updates will also be provided for how and when graduates will get their diplomas.