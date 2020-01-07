OSU announces plans for student housing in Newport

Oregon State University announced plans on Tuesday to build a $10 million student housing complex in Newport to serve students in the university’s Marine Studies Initiative.

The complex would be built on OSU-owned property in the Wilder development in south Newport and would house up to 160 students based at the Hatfield Marine Science Center on Yaquina Bay, where a new laboratory and classroom building is currently under construction. OSU expects to educate 300 to 500 marine science students a year at Hatfield.

The housing would be built outside the tsunami inundation zone, the university said. The Hatfield complex is inside the inundation zone, but the new academic building is designed to survive a projected tsunami.

Before construction can proceed, the project must be approved by the OSU Board of Trustees and obtain local land use and building permits. The new housing complex could open as early as the summer of 2021.

Additional housing may be built later, the university said. OSU is considering a full-year residential program at Hatfield. If the program proves viable, a second phase of student housing would be built to accommodate it.