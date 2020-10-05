OSU announces plans to continue primarily remote instruction through fall term

Oregon State University plans to continue primarily remote instruction on its Corvallis campus through winter term, it was announced Monday.

“Based on continued careful monitoring of the COVID-19 pandemic locally, throughout Oregon and nationally, this is the best way to contribute to student wellness and educational success, limit the density of activity on campus and in the Corvallis community, and help minimize the possible spread of COVID-19,” OSU President F. King Alexander said in a press release.

OSU spokesperson Steve Clark said approximately 95% of Corvallis campus courses in fall term are being held remotely.

“The actual percentage of courses to be offered remotely in winter term will be determined in the weeks ahead,” Clark said in an email. “We may see an equally high percentage of remote course instruction as has been the case in fall term.”

Clark added: “Faculty ultimately will decide what occurs in their classrooms regarding mode of instruction, but we do not anticipate a dramatic change in the percentage of remote instruction from fall.”

Fall term on OSU’s Corvallis campus began Sept. 23. Winter term runs from Jan. 6 to March 20.