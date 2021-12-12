OSU approves timeline to select new president May 27

The Oregon State University Board of Trustees approved the presidential search timeline on Friday to name a new university president by May 27. The trustees also voted to elect a new board chair and vice chair.

Kirk Schueler, who served as board vice chair, will replace Rani Borkar as board chair. Petty Bedient, who served as chair of the board’s finance and administration committee, will serve as vice chair.

“Rani’s steady leadership enabled the board to focus on listening, thoughtful discussion and decision-making,” Schueler said. “She ably chaired the board of trustees during one of the most challenging times in the university’s history given the pandemic and presidential transitions.”

Here is the schedule and process for approving a new OSU president:

January – The board, search committee and search firm will hold community listening sessions to gather stakeholder input that will inform the criteria for a new president

Jan. 28 – The board will consider approving the leadership profile at a meeting on this day

Late March - early May – Search firm and committee will evaluate applicants, selecting and interviewing semifinalists

Early - mid May – The search committee will provide feedback and recommendations to the board for finalists

Mid - late May – Finalists will visit OSU in Corvallis and engage in meetings and public forums

May 27 – The board will vote to elect a new president to take office in early to mid July

Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.