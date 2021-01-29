OSU Board of Trustees approves $70 million art and education complex, discusses Reser renovation, Elliot State Forest plan, OSU police

University President F. King Alexander started the discussion about the university’s efforts regarding sexual harassment and violence, saying Title IX needs to be taken seriously by the university.

“This is as important of a risk management issue as any that we deal with, and it increasingly is becoming important,” Alexander said.

Alexander then read a prepared statement about the university’s priorities.

“Sexual harassment and violence education, prevention and response continues to be a top priority — not just for me and Oregon State University, but this is a top priority nationally,” Alexander said.

Alexander said the university’s two main responsibilities concerning sexual harassment and violence are educating the OSU community about what to do when they hear or see something and investigating each claim.

Alexander also said he had been in contact with President Joe Biden’s transition team regarding reversing policy changes concerning sexual harassment and violence on college campuses made by Betsy DeVos, former secretary of education.