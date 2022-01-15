OSU Board of Trustees to decide what it wants in a new president

The search for a new president at Oregon State University will again be a topic before the Board of Trustees when it meets this month.

The Oregon State University Board of Trustees will meet from 10:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28 in the Horizon Room of the Memorial Union, 2501 SW Jefferson Way. The board will consider approval of a presidential leadership profile to be used in the recruitment and search process for OSU’s next president and consider other action items.

The board will also receive updates on the university’s implementation of Strategic Plan 4.0, the establishment of an Elliott State Research Forest and the 2022 Oregon legislative session.

The meeting is open to the public and a public comment period will be provided at the meeting, which can be attended in-person or virtually.

The Executive & Audit Committee will meet from 8 a.m. until 9:15 a.m. to consider the Office of Audit, Risk and Compliance's 2021 final progress report and 2022 annual plan.

The Finance & Administration Committee will meet from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. to consider various financial reports and changes to approved budgets for capital projects related to Graf Hall, Cordially Hall and Reser Stadium West Grandstand projects.

The Academic Strategies Committee will meet from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. to consider new academic programs at the university. The committee will also discuss the university’s efforts around interpersonal violence prevention, support and response.

The public may view the meetings live by visiting https://leadership.oregonstate.edu/trustees/osu-board-trustees-video-stream.

