OSU Board of Trustees to meet next week

The Oregon State University Board of Trustees will hold several meetings via videoconferencing next week, including a full board meeting from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Friday.
Among other things, the board will consider the university’s 2020-21 operating budget, receive a report on the university’s COVID-19 response, hear a legislative update, hear updates on capital projects and consider a policy on the university-owned presidential residence.
Two committees will meet prior to the full board meeting.
The Finance and Administration Committee will meet from 1 to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday to consider the operating budget for the coming fiscal year, discuss collateralization of public funds and hear updates on capital projects and other items.
The Executive and Audit Committee will meet from 8:15 to 9:15 a.m. Friday to consider a progress report from the Office of Audit, Risk and Compliance and consider the policy on the presidential residence.
A third body, the Academic Strategies Committee, will meet from 8 to 11 a.m. on June 5 to consider a proposed academic program in marine studies, hear briefings on topics including enrollment, financial aid and athletics, and discuss the university’s efforts related to sexual harassment and violence education, prevention and response.
The public can listen in on the meetings via conference call by dialing 888-475-4499 and entering access code 655-466-888. To view the meetings via livestream, follow the links for each meeting on the board website at https://leadership.oregonstate.edu/trustees/meetings.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.