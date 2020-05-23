OSU Board of Trustees to meet next week

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Oregon State University Board of Trustees will hold several meetings via videoconferencing next week, including a full board meeting from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

Among other things, the board will consider the university’s 2020-21 operating budget, receive a report on the university’s COVID-19 response, hear a legislative update, hear updates on capital projects and consider a policy on the university-owned presidential residence.

Two committees will meet prior to the full board meeting.

The Finance and Administration Committee will meet from 1 to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday to consider the operating budget for the coming fiscal year, discuss collateralization of public funds and hear updates on capital projects and other items.

The Executive and Audit Committee will meet from 8:15 to 9:15 a.m. Friday to consider a progress report from the Office of Audit, Risk and Compliance and consider the policy on the presidential residence.