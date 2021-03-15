OSU Board of Trustees to meet Wednesday; Alexander disputes allegations

Alexander said Monday he actually did not have the choice to fire Miles when he came in as LSU's president but added that he would have pushed for his firing if there were further incidents of Miles acting inappropriately. Alexander said the decision not to fire Miles was made by the LSU Board of Supervisors prior to his arrival.

“(Former LSU athletic director Joe Alleva) sent an email to me that he would like to fire Les Miles in mid-June,” Alexander said Monday. “Well, the problem was he knew that I couldn’t fire Les Miles because the board had already made the decision to keep Les Miles under some sanctions. Once the board makes that decision, I would have to overturn the board’s decision, which I cannot do legally anyway. I told (Alleva) that; I said, ‘Joe, I understand that you would like to see him gone, and if he does something else, he will be gone.’”

The Husch Blackwell report also cited several instances in which Alexander was sent information and recommendations about how LSU was handling sexual misconduct and relationship violence. In each instance, Husch Blackwell said, it could not find a record of Alexander responding or making substantive changes to policies and practices at the university.

