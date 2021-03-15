OSU Board of Trustees to meet Wednesday; Alexander disputes allegations

The Oregon State University Board of Trustees plans to meet via videoconference on Wednesday to discuss recent reports regarding President F. King Alexander's handling of sexual misconduct and Title IX issues during his tenure at Louisiana State University and to consider possible disciplinary action against Alexander.
The meeting was spurred by the March 5 report from Husch Blackwell, a law firm hired to review LSU's handling of sexual misconduct and other Title IX issues, board Chair Rani Borkar said in a statement on Monday.
Hours after Monday's announcement, Alexander fielded questions from the OSU Faculty Senate in an effort to address concerns from the campus community, largely stemming from the Husch Blackwell report. During the forum, which ran for more than an hour, Faculty Senate President Selina Heppell presented questions submitted by faculty members in order to protect the identity of those asking the questions.
Alexander addressed several controversies stemming from the Husch Blackwell report, which detailed what it called “a total failure of leadership” at LSU during part of his tenure.
The Husch Blackwell report revealed that Alexander knew of head football coach Les Miles’ inappropriate behavior towards female students at LSU and decided not to fire Miles when he took over as LSU president in 2013. Alexander said he was advised by attorneys not to fire Miles at the time. Miles was fired as head coach at LSU after a 2-2 start to the 2016 football season. Miles officially stepped down as head coach at the University of Kansas on March 8.
Alexander said Monday he actually did not have the choice to fire Miles when he came in as LSU's president but added that he would have pushed for his firing if there were further incidents of Miles acting inappropriately. Alexander said the decision not to fire Miles was made by the LSU Board of Supervisors prior to his arrival.
“(Former LSU athletic director Joe Alleva) sent an email to me that he would like to fire Les Miles in mid-June,” Alexander said Monday. “Well, the problem was he knew that I couldn’t fire Les Miles because the board had already made the decision to keep Les Miles under some sanctions. Once the board makes that decision, I would have to overturn the board’s decision, which I cannot do legally anyway. I told (Alleva) that; I said, ‘Joe, I understand that you would like to see him gone, and if he does something else, he will be gone.’”
The Husch Blackwell report also cited several instances in which Alexander was sent information and recommendations about how LSU was handling sexual misconduct and relationship violence. In each instance, Husch Blackwell said, it could not find a record of Alexander responding or making substantive changes to policies and practices at the university.
“I’ll just go back to the recommendations that the report made,” Alexander said. “Even Husch Blackwell said … that the university had just taken the most horrific budget reductions in the United States, and 44% of student funding was cut out of our budget during the same years we created the Title IX office and created the coordinators on the various campuses. Which I believe certainly shows that we were committed. Could we do as much as we wanted to? No, not at the time.”
Heppell asked Alexander directly about how much he disclosed to the Board of Trustees prior to his hiring as OSU's president.
“Did you have any knowledge of the potential Title IX investigations prior to your interview at OSU and, if so, did you disclose it during the interview?” Heppell asked.
In contrast to a statement issued Thursday by the Board of Trustees, Alexander said he did have knowledge of potential investigations and did disclose them during his interview.
“I do believe we discussed it a number of times,” Alexander said. “I know I brought my mother up as being a pioneer in Title IX, and it may have been in response to a number of questions about Title IX.”
The Thursday statement from the Board of Trustees said “there was nothing discovered in the media and public record material, interviews, or reference checks regarding inappropriate handling of sexual misconduct at LSU or decisions regarding former LSU Head Football Coach Les Miles ... (it) was not known at the time of OSU’s presidential search or prior to media reports in fall of 2020.”
Adding to the pressure on the board and Alexander is a petition on Change.Org calling for Alexander’s removal that was started Friday. The petition had gained more than 760 signatures at the time of this report.
The public portion of Wednesday's virtual Board of Trustees meeting is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. and conclude at 5 p.m. and will include an opportunity for public comment. After the conclusion of the public portion, an executive session will be held to consider possible disciplinary action against Alexander. The board will then return to public session to discuss next steps and potentially vote on disciplinary action.
The board asked that anyone interested in making a statement during the public comment section register via email at trustees@oregonstate.edu by noon on Tuesday. Written comments that members of the public wish to have read should be sent to the same email address by 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
Attendance at the meeting will be virtual only. More information on how to attend can be found at https://leadership.oregonstate.edu/trustees/meetings/board-meeting-03172021.
