OSU Board of Trustees to meet Wednesday on potential discipline for President Alexander

The Oregon State University Board of Trustees announced plans to hold a meeting Wednesday to discuss recent reports regarding President F. King Alexander's handling of sexual misconduct and Title IX issues during his tenure at Louisiana State University and to consider possible disciplinary action against Alexander.
The public portion of the virtual meeting is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday and conclude at 5 p.m. and will include an opportunity for public comment. After the conclusion of the public portion, an executive session will be held to consider possible disciplinary action against Alexander. The board will then return to public session to discuss next steps and potentially vote on disciplinary action.
The board asks that anyone interested in making a statement during the public comment section register via email at trustees@oregonstate.edu by noon on Tuesday. Written comments that members of the public wish to have read should be sent to the same email address by 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
Attendance at the meeting will be virtual only. More information on how to attend can be found at https://leadership.oregonstate.edu/trustees/meetings/board-meeting-03172021.
Rani Borkar, OSU Board of Trustees chair, released a statement Monday to accompany the meeting announcement.
“As OSU’s trustees, we are committed to accountability and openness,” Borkar said in the statement. “The purpose of Wednesday’s meeting is to review the findings and recommendations of the LSU report and discuss in public session with President Alexander his leadership over Title IX at LSU and subsequent information that has been shared about Title IX and handling of sexual violence and misconduct at LSU.”
Borkar said in the statement that the meeting was spurred by the March 5 report from Husch Blackwell, a law firm hired to review LSU's handling of sexual misconduct and other Title IX issues. The report revealed that Alexander knew of head football coach Les Miles’ inappropriate behavior towards female students at LSU and decided not to fire Miles when he took over as LSU president in 2013. Alexander said he was advised by attorneys not to fire Miles at the time. Miles was fired as head coach at LSU after a 2-2 start to the 2016 football season. Miles officially stepped down as head coach at the University of Kansas on March 8.
The Husch Blackwell report also cited several instances in which Alexander was sent information and recommendations about how LSU was handling sexual misconduct and relationship violence. In each instance, Husch Blackwell said, it did not find a record of Alexander responding or making substantive changes to policies and practices at the university.
“The board has received written comments and questions from members of the OSU community,” Borkar said in her statement. “We appreciate the thoughts of each person who has written us, and we recognize the serious impact of this report on survivors of sexual violence and harassment and their advocates. We also understand the profound impact this is having on all members of the university community, and on Oregon State University as an institution.”
Adding to the pressure on the board and Alexander is a petition on Change.Org calling for Alexander’s removal that was started Friday. The petition had gained more than 760 signatures at the time of this report.
