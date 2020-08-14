OSU board OKs fall reopening

Corvallis City Councilor Charlyn Ellis, who represents Ward 5 just north of campus, said OSU’s plan does a better job of protecting the university than safeguarding the community.

“My constituents,” she said, “are asking me, ‘What protections are available for us?’”

Some faculty members also are worried about reopening during the ongoing pandemic. A group of 25 distinguished professors sent a letter to university administrators urging them to hold off, and the faculty union is pressing for a guarantee that individual instructors will be allowed to opt out of teaching in-person classes.

“We want OSU to return to normal as soon as possible,” union member Laurel Kincl told the board. “Just, respectfully, let faculty be part of the conversation and let each faculty make their own choice.”

F. King Alexander, speaking in his first board of trustees meeting since becoming OSU’s president July 1, said the reopening plan has enough built-in flexibility to enable the university to change course quickly as the pandemic evolves. He also pointed out that OSU’s late start date allows it to learn from what happens at other institutions that are already opening back up.