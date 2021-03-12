OSU board statement raises questions about thoroughness of presidential search, delayed response

CGE submits list of 8 demands

The Coalition of Graduate Employees at Oregon State University released a statement Friday with a list of eight demands for comprehensive structural change in how OSU handles sexual assault and harassment.

The release also announced that a member of the union who was heavily involved in drafting the demands has sued the university (see the online version of this story to read the full text).

“One of our valued union members has recently filed lawsuit against Oregon State University over the sexual harassment she received and the regressive, anti-survivor, and ineffective response given by OSU’s Equal Opportunity and Access office,” the release said. “This EOA office is presently set up to shield OSU and aggressors — not protect and advocate for survivors.”

The release addresses recent reports about F. King Alexander’s time at Louisiana State University, but said regardless of who is in charge, the problems at OSU are systemic.

“It is more than F. King and his heinous, reprehensible pattern of violent actions towards survivors,” the release said. “Even if he resigned, these gaps in funding, accountability, oversight, and training would remain.”

The demands outlined by the union are being put forth with the goal of eliminating the possibility of “abuses of power which F. King yielded in the past” taking place at OSU.

The demands include increased and updated training, a full audit of 10 years of Title IX cases, doubling funding to the Survivor and Advocacy Resource Center and annual reviews of the OSU Office of Equal Opportunity and Access.

“Another multi-millionaire president is not the answer,” the release concludes. “Deep substantive reform is the answer.”