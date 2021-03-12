OSU board statement raises questions about thoroughness of presidential search, delayed response

The Oregon State University Board of Trustees statement released late Thursday night said research into President F. King Alexander during the hiring process did not discover any information "regarding inappropriate handling of sexual misconduct at LSU or decisions regarding former LSU Head Football Coach Les Miles.”
The obvious question is: Why not?
A cursory search of media reports during Alexander’s tenure as LSU president from 2013 through 2019 reveals a bevy of articles regarding sexual misconduct at LSU. Members of the board have not responded to multiple requests for interviews from Mid-Valley Media to answer questions about what they knew about Alexander’s time at LSU and when.
Mid-Valley Media first attempted to reach Chair Rani Borkar at phone numbers listed for her on March 5, when Husch Blackwell, the law firm hired by LSU to review the university's response to sexual misconduct and other Title IX claims, released a report on its findings. Mid-Valley Media has since made additional attempts to reach Borkar, as well as the other members of the board, by phone numbers and emails listed for them. Borkar has yet to respond, and several board members deferred comment to Steve Clark, OSU’s vice president of university relations and marketing.
When reached by phone on Friday, Clark said Borkar was not available for an interview.
"We anticipate a communication from the Board of Trustees to the university community," Clark said. "When that is available, it will be shared with the media."
At this point, it is unclear whether the board was shown these reports and did not find them alarming, or if Witt/Keifer, the recruiting firm hired by the university to assist with the search, did not provide them. A representative for Witt/Keifer declined to comment on the search when reached by phone Friday afternoon.
Also unclear is what public records the trustees reviewed during the hiring process — an information source mentioned as a portion of the board's due diligence in hiring Alexander.
Many of the email communications to Alexander included in the Husch Blackwell report are indeed public record. The communications cited in the report included information on Les Miles’ inappropriate behavior towards young women and opinions from Title IX experts about the inadequacy of LSU’s Title IX practices.
While emails regarding Miles could potentially fall under public record exemptions, there is no indication emails regarding systemic failures of LSU’s Title IX practices could have. Additionally, there is no indication the board tried and failed to obtain these records.
The Thursday statement from the board also promised to “fully evaluate” the Husch Blackwell report and “report back to the OSU community.” The statement, which did not acknowledge testimony to the Louisiana Legislature’s Select Committee on Women and Children Wednesday, did not provide any timeline for when the trustees expect to “report back.”
The statement also said Alexander’s statements released in the wake of the Husch Blackwell report “acknowledged he was accountable as LSU’s president” and added that “this accountability is consistent with OSU’s values.”
The board has not said whether it would consider taking steps to hold Alexander accountable for anything that may have occurred when he was president of LSU.
Meanwhile, advocates, faculty and students at OSU have criticized the board for a lack of action and transparency.
“There’s ample reason and evidence to remove Alexander as president at Oregon State,” said Brenda Tracy, a sexual assault survivor and advocate. “I do not understand why the Board of Trustees is dragging their feet on this. I don’t understand why they’re not giving comment. I don’t understand why they haven’t acted yet. The fact that everyone else is moving and doing things and they’re not, it is really frustrating.”
Tracy was once employed as a sexual assault consultant at OSU.
Morgan Lamandre, legal director for STAR, a sexual assault survivor advocacy group in Louisiana, represented survivors during Alexander’s tenure at LSU.
On Wednesday, she testified in front of Louisiana lawmakers that Alexander “personally and unilaterally overturned the decision and finding of responsibility” in the cases of survivors she represented.
After the OSU Board of Trustees released its statement Thursday night, Lamandre responded on Twitter by questioning the notion that the board “discovered nothing in the media” regarding inappropriate handling of sexual misconduct during Alexander’s time at LSU. Lamandre published a list of local news coverage that detailed sexual misconduct and Title IX issues as they arose at the university.
Lamandre is concerned that the work Tracy and former OSU leadership have done to create a safe environment at the university may be negated if Alexander and the board continue to not be transparent.
“(Tracy) reached out to me to explain the significance of OSU hiring someone that may have a dismal record in addressing campus sexual assault,” Lamandre told Mid-Valley Media Friday. “The OSU community deserves to know how Alexander responded to questions about his anti-sexual assault efforts during his time at LSU. If those questions weren’t asked, then your community needs to know why. I’m afraid old wounds from OSU’s past may be reopened if the public does not act fast to demand answers.”
Tracy found the Board of Trustees statement released late Thursday night to be problematic and harmful.
“It’s a huge slap in the face to survivors. It felt like the board is trying to protect (Alexander),” Tracy said of the statement. “They’re trying to protect themselves. They’re trying to protect everybody but the students on campus. Isn’t their job to ensure there is safety on the campus for Oregon State students? Isn’t that part of their charge as the Board of Trustees?”
Tracy is concerned about the ability of the current board members to do their job going forward and believes their positions need to be scrutinized.
“The opportunity and the window to be proactive has passed,” Tracy said. “Now, for them, it’s all just about being reactive and doing damage control. They have really dropped the ball on this one. From here, I think that we need to consider who is on the Board of Trustees. What does that process look like of getting new people on the Board of Trustees?”
Tracy also was critical of Clark for what she characterized as his role in preventing board members from commenting on Alexander to the media.
“What we need is accountability and transparency,” Tracy said. “Steve Clark seems to be one of the barriers to that. He’s getting in the way of things happening, is what it feels like. It’s unfortunate that nobody can make a comment without going through him first. So I’m not quite sure why he is the gatekeeper to everything.”
On Friday, Oregon State faculty members sent out an open letter to reaffirm that survivors of sexual and interpersonal violence have the support of the OSU community (see the online version of this story to read the full text). The letter, which was penned by staff at OSU's Student Health Services, Survivor Advocacy and Resource Center, and Hattie Redmond Women & Gender Center, was an act of solidarity in light of the recent news surrounding the university's leadership.
“We are committed to creating a campus environment where survivors are supported and where your voices are heard,” the letter stated. “We continue to invite the OSU administration Board of Trustees, and President Alexander into fruitful and action-based discussions around how we can cultivate a campus that centers survivor voice, prioritizes primary prevention efforts, and holds itself and and all of us personally and institutionally accountable to our common goal of a violence-free campus community. Transformative change is not only possible, but an absolute imperative.”
