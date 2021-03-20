OSU board to discuss Alexander again

The Oregon State University Board of Trustees has scheduled a special meeting from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday to continue its discussions of embattled President F. King Alexander.
Information on links to the meeting are at https://leadership.oregonstate.edu/trustees/meetings/board-meeting-03232021.
The board placed Alexander on probation last Wednesday amid reports of lax Title IX compliance during his service as president of LSU from 2013-2019.
No agenda was available for the session. A press release from the university Saturday evening described it as a “public session to discuss and consider action regarding President Alexander’s leadership.”
The press release also noted the possibility of the trustees moving into executive session (no members of the public allowed) during the meeting.
Here is a look at other local government meetings set for the coming days:
Monday
• The Albany City Council meets in a remote 4 p.m. work session. To access the session go to https://tinyurl.com/dusavkv5 or call 1-253-215-8782 and use the meeting ID 541 917 7500 and pass code 252269. On the agenda are the ratification of an appointment to the Human Relations Commission and a discussion of options on city services fees.
• The Albany City Council and the city’s Human Relations Commission will hold a remote joint session at approximately 5:15 p.m. To monitor the meeting go to https://tinyurl.com/34trma2h. On the agenda are a review of the commission’s current duties and responsibilities and a discussion on the commission’s future role. The session will be facilitated by former Linn-Benton Community College President Greg Hamann.
• The Philomath City Council meets remotely in a work session at 6 p.m. Residents may watch a live feed of the meeting on the city's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cityofphilomath. This is a public page; no account or user fee is required. Councilors are scheduled to undergo training and identify guiding principles.
Tuesday
• The Benton County Board of Commissioners meets remotely at 9 a.m. The meeting will be live-streamed at http://facebook.com/BentonCoGov. No agenda was available at press time.
• The Philomath Police Committee meets remotely at 3 p.m. to discuss public safety legislation and traffic hazard strategies. Residents may watch a live feed of the meeting on the city's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cityofphilomath. This is a public page; no account or user fee is required.
• The Albany Library Board meets remotely at 5:15 p.m. To access the session go to Microsoft Team Meetings or call 1-971-319-5185 and use the meeting ID 893 716 485#.
• Laurie Chaplen (Ward 6) and Andrew Struthers (Ward 9) will host a joint remote meeting at 6:30 p.m. To participate go to https://www.corvallisoregon.gov/mc/page/joint-ward-6-and-ward-9-meeting. Chaplen and Struthers will answer questions about ward and city of Corvallis issues and Dave Busby (emergency preparedness) and Meredith Petit (Parks and Recreation) also will be on hand to answer questions.
• The Albany Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Commission meets remotely at 7 p.m. To monitor the meeting go to https://www.gotomeet.me/pwquotes/bpac or call 1-408-650-3123 and use the access code 995-057-485. On the agenda are a bike helmet program update and a discussion on a Federal Highway Administration bikeway selection workshop.
Wednesday
• The Benton County Housing, Opportunity and Planning Advisory Board (HOPE) meets remotely at 4 p.m. To access the meeting go to https://cscteam.zoom.us/j/91929383646 or call 1-253-215-8782 and use the meeting ID 919 2938 3646. The board is scheduled to work on its final policy recommendations.
• The Albany City Council meets remotely at its new 6 p.m. meeting time. To access the meeting go to https://tinyurl.com/34trma2h or call 1-253-215-8782, use the meeting ID 541 917 7500 and the pass code 252269. On the agenda are a public hearing on the annexation of 35-plus acres of property north of 3795 Lochner Road SE, a resolution on funding for the Albany Municipal Airport and a discussion and possible motion on city services fee options.
Thursday
• The Corvallis committee working on advisory board restructuring meets remotely at 2 p.m. To monitor the meeting go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4444732188318452495. On the agenda is a review of a proposed ordinance, council policies on the issue and possible amendments for council consideration.
Philomath is hosting a public forum at 3 p.m. on its plans for a downtown streetscapes and safety project. Residents can view possible designs and provide input by watching a live feed of the meeting on the city's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cityofphilomath. This is a public page; no account or user fee is required. This is the second public forum on the project. Further sessions are set for April 1 at 6 p.m. and April 29 at 3 p.m.
