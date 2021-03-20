OSU board to discuss Alexander again

The Oregon State University Board of Trustees has scheduled a special meeting from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday to continue its discussions of embattled President F. King Alexander.

Information on links to the meeting are at https://leadership.oregonstate.edu/trustees/meetings/board-meeting-03232021.

The board placed Alexander on probation last Wednesday amid reports of lax Title IX compliance during his service as president of LSU from 2013-2019.

No agenda was available for the session. A press release from the university Saturday evening described it as a “public session to discuss and consider action regarding President Alexander’s leadership.”

The press release also noted the possibility of the trustees moving into executive session (no members of the public allowed) during the meeting.

