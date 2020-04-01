OSU board to meet remotely on Friday

The Oregon State University Board of Trustees will meet from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday to discuss tuition rates, public safety, the university’s COVID-19 response and other topics.
To maintain COVID-19 social distancing protocols, the meeting will be conducted via the remote conferencing service Zoom.
Members of the public can participate during the general comment period and can testify before each action item. Instructions for joining the meeting and providing comment are available under “meeting details” online at https://bit.ly/2UB2LLK.
Prior to the main board meeting, the Finance and Administration Committee will meet via Zoom from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. to discuss a student housing project for the Marine Studies campus at Newport and the arts and education complex planned for the Corvallis campus.
Instructions for joining that meeting can be found online at https://bit.ly/34aiXXC.
