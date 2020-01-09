OSU broadens smoking ban to include all tobacco

Oregon State University has expanded its smoking ban to include the use of all tobacco products, including vaping, the university announced on Thursday.

Smoking has been prohibited on OSU’s main campus in Corvallis, satellite campuses in Bend and Newport and at all university-owned facilities since 2012.

While the old policy barred the use of electronic cigarettes, it did not include vaping. The new policy specifically bars vaping and broadens the prohibition to include the use of chewing tobacco, snuff and hookahs.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Steve Clark, OSU’s vice president for university relations and marketing, said no one has complained about the expanded ban so far, even though it includes smokeless tobacco. He also noted that surveys conducted in 2018 showed two-thirds of students and faculty members favored barring the use of all tobacco products from the university.

“It’s not a moral campaign. This is addressing healthy lifestyles that our students and faculty support,” Clark said.

The ban applies to members of the public as well as Oregon State students, faculty and staff, and it includes sporting events at OSU facilities. Violators may be ordered to leave the premises, and OSU students and employees may be subject to disciplinary action.

“We’re not telling individuals what to do in their lives,” Clark said. “We’re just telling them you cannot engage in the use of tobacco products within Oregon State University.”

Reporter Bennett Hall can be contacted at bennett.hall@lee.net or 541-812-6111. Follow him on Twitter at @bennetthallgt.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.