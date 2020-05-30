OSU budget calls for $124M in cuts

Oregon State University has assembled a budget for the coronavirus era.
The university’s Board of Trustees on Friday approved a spending plan of $1.33 billion that recognizes the need for up to $124 million in cuts beginning July 1. The trustees met remotely in a video-conference.
“This budget focuses on delivering on the university’s mission and providing access to a high-quality education for all learners even during the unprecedented impacts of the pandemic,” said OSU President Ed Ray.
“This budget takes into account that there are many unknowns for the next academic year as it regards enrollment, state funding reductions, possible additional federal support and what will be the prevalence of virus that causes COVID-19.
“Our financial planning is based on a foundational commitment that prioritizes public health, safety and personal well-being throughout OSU, in the communities in which we are located and in the communities that OSU serves.”
The budget plan assumes that Gov. Kate Brown and state health officials will allow some on-site activities at Oregon State campuses and facilities in late summer, including a mix of face-to-face, remote and online instruction and operations in late summer and for the fall term scheduled to begin in September.
Trustees considered six financial scenarios during their discussions and acknowledged the budget will likely need further revisions due to the pandemic’s impact on enrollment, especially among out-of-state and international students, and uncertainties regarding state and federal funding.
Ray said that university auxiliary programs, including housing and dining services and athletics, may experience significant revenue reductions as a result of the pandemic.
The budget gap includes shortfalls of almost $49 million on OSU’s Corvallis campus; $1.8 million at OSU-Cascades in Bend; about $15 million for the statewide programs that OSU operates (the extension service, agricultural experiment stations and forest research laboratories); almost $10 million for athletics; and nearly $16 million for University Housing & Dining Services.
University officials said they plan to take a series of steps to fill the financial gap. These include:
• Reduced spending on facilities improvements, and services and supplies such as travel and professional development;
• Reduced personnel costs through delayed hiring;
• Personnel cost reductions through a variety of measures, including a temporary salary reduction program, some work share furloughs, layoffs and leaves-without-pay in lieu of layoff; and
• Strategic use of reserve funds.
“We began planning for summer and fall terms by establishing general principles and guidelines to inform our plans,” said Ed Feser, provost and executive vice president of the budget process. “These principles and guidelines are subject to future state executive orders and health authority guidance and are based on current public health advice, feedback from faculty and students, and the logistics of course scheduling.
“We are planning for low-density presence and a mixed modality approach to instruction on our campuses for the later parts of summer term and for fall term. On-site and field-based research activities will resume gradually and in compliance with health authority guidance.”
OSU’s plans include virus prevalence testing at its campuses in Corvallis and Bend and the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport, as well as physical distancing and other public health measures, including the required use of face coverings in common university spaces and work areas.
In other action from the meeting:
• The trustees voted unanimously to award the title president emeritus to Ray, who has served as university president for 17 years and will return to OSU’s teaching faculty July 1. King Alexander will take over for Ray after serving in a similar capacity at Lousiana State University.
• The board heard an update about the Corvallis Campus Vision, a planning effort that seeks to guide development of the campus. The university is planning community meetings this summer and fall to discuss the plan. The plan is expected to be finalized next winter.
• Approved a policy that will govern a re-established university-provided presidential house. Funded by donor contributions and money from the sale of a previous university-provided president’s residence, the university has purchased and renovated a house at 3480 SW Western Blvd. The residence also will serve as a place to engage university students, faculty, staff and community members.
