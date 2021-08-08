OSU building update: Three big projects will cost $380 million

The other $170 or so million include renewal costs of $50 million and interest payments and operational costs of $60 million apiece.

Work on the stadium will begin as soon as the 2021 home season ends Nov. 13. Construction will continue until the summer of 2023, with the stadium existing without a west side for the 2022 home season. Clark estimates that capacity for that season will be in the 27,000 range.

No official number has been established for the new capacity of the stadium. At its peak from 2007 to 2015 the stadium had an official capacity of 45,674. The Reser attendance record is 47,249 for a 2012 game against Oregon.

Capacity dropped to 43,000 after the north end zone work, and the remodeling project will end with capacity at approximately 35,000 to 39,000. As recently as the 2010 season the Beavers averaged 45,509 fans per home game.

Yet Clark said for that May report that loge tickets and premium seats will produce the needed revenue to offset the cost of the project.

“But it also has been indicated that those projections are believed to be low,” Clark said then. “They are not optimistic. They are not aggressive. They are conservative.”