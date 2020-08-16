OSU-Cascades again left off state building plan

The project list did not go public until the day before the special session, a Sunday. It was only then that OSU-Cascades supporters saw that the campus was not on the list.

OSU-Cascades Vice-President Becky Johnson said she learned about the list only after the Legislature had gaveled to order on Monday morning at 8 a.m.

"My understanding is there was some communication with OSU in Corvallis over the weekend, but I didn't hear about it until Monday," she said.

Johnson quickly wrote an appeal to legislative leaders to include the Bend campus. She also emailed members of the key committee dealing with legislation.

Changes to bill almost impossible

The Joint Committee on the Second Special Session was scheduled to meet at 10 a.m. It was the only stop in the legislative process where bills could be amended before being sent to the House and Senate floor.

The bond bill was just one of 11 before the committee. During the first two hours of the meeting, OSU-Cascades was not mentioned. But after a break at 1 p.m., it was clear that some of the lawmakers had received Johnson's letter.