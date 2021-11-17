OSU-Cascades launches doctor of physical therapy program

The first doctorate in physical therapy program at a state public university in Oregon launched this fall at Oregon State University-Cascades, with an initial cohort of 45 students.

The aim of the program is to produce physical therapists in Oregon and rural areas across the nation.

During the three-year program, students will spend 35 weeks interning in at least one rural or underserved community, according to the university. Students will also learn about oncology, disparity in health care access, interventions for neurological conditions and biomechanics.

More than a third of the incoming class identify as a person of color, which program director Christine Pollard said is promising for the future of the profession.

“Attracting students with a diversity of perspectives and experiences to the physical therapy profession is critical in order to reflect the diversity of the society we serve,” she said in a statement.

Students will learn in the Edward J. Ray Hall on the OSU-Cascades campus, which includes a classroom with 24 treatment tables and equipment used in real physical therapy settings.

The program will be taught by experts and practicing physicians in Central Oregon, with seven full-time faculty and 25 associate faculty.

Applications are now closed for the fall 2022 cohort, and Pollard feels positive about full enrollment in 2023 with three cohorts and 135 students.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0