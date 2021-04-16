OSU-Cascades' Rebecca Johnson to become first female OSU president

Although the finalized contract has not yet been released, the proposed contract was provided to Mid-Valley Media by the university. Under the proposed contract, Johnson will earn an annual salary of $550,008 for the duration of her appointment, including “supplemental compensation” from the OSU foundation. Johnson will also be provided a relocation stipend of $8,000 and a monthly vehicle stipend of $1,000.

She will retain her tenured faculty position so long as she is not terminated for cause.

Below is a transcription of an interview with Johnson after Friday's board meeting. It has been edited for space and clarity.

Q: How did you feel when you were officially announced as the interim president at the end of the meeting?

A: Well, it was amazing. It was amazing to hear the support from people who testified but also from the trustees who spoke. I'm sure they made me look much better than I am, but it was … of course rewarding to have spent a career of 30-plus years here and end up being able to lead the university that I’ve spent that entire career with.

Q: Stepping into this role at a time where there's been quite a bit of turmoil at OSU recently, what do you see as your job in addressing that recent history?