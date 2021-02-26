OSU, Corvallis, Benton County to host webinar on COVID-19 situation

Oregon State University, Corvallis and Benton County will host a community webinar next week on COVID-19 in the area, the county announced in a press release Friday.

The release also said OSU and Benton County plan to “initiate conversations” with state officials encouraging them to consider changing risk assessments, which could allow the county to be downgraded from its current designation of “extreme risk.”

The webinar is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday and can be viewed at https://oregonstate.zoom.us/j/92883420797#success.

The webinar is spurred by concern surrounding the county’s continued “extreme risk” status, the highest category. Risk designations determine restrictions on businesses, schools and social gatherings in the area. The release also notes that positive COVID-19 tests in Benton County have been “highly concentrated in the 20-29 age group” since late December.

The webinar is intended to “provide updates on community health, ongoing testing by OSU, vaccination programs and discussions with state officials about the inclusion of testing data within Oregon’s risk metrics,” according to the release.

The release notes a significant increase in positive cases since OSU expanded testing Feb. 1.