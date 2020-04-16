OSU, county assisting with door-to-door testing project

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Some Corvallis residents will soon be able to get tested for COVID-19 in the comfort of their homes.

A door-to-door study, the first of its kind in the nation, will be undertaken to paint a picture of the overall health of the city as it relates to the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Led by Oregon State University and the Benton County Health Department, the Team-based Rapid Assessment of Community-Level Coronavirus Epidemics (TRACE-COVID-19) effort will let willing participants know if they’ve been carrying the virus even if they aren’t displaying symptoms.

“Right now, we are managing the pandemic mostly looking in the rearview mirror,” said Ben Dalziel OSU assistant biology professor in a Thursday news release. “We need to be looking forward, and that’s what this study will help allow.”

The four-weekend study, he said, may clear the fog over how many people in the community really are infected with the virus and how that rate is changing over time.

How it works

According to the news release, the TRACE study will run each weekend through May 16. Representatives will visit a random sample of neighborhoods and get swab samples from up to 960 people, which is more than 1% of the city’s population.