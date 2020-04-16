OSU, county assisting with door-to-door testing project

Some Corvallis residents will soon be able to get tested for COVID-19 in the comfort of their homes.
A door-to-door study, the first of its kind in the nation, will be undertaken to paint a picture of the overall health of the city as it relates to the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
Led by Oregon State University and the Benton County Health Department, the Team-based Rapid Assessment of Community-Level Coronavirus Epidemics (TRACE-COVID-19) effort will let willing participants know if they’ve been carrying the virus even if they aren’t displaying symptoms.
“Right now, we are managing the pandemic mostly looking in the rearview mirror,” said Ben Dalziel OSU assistant biology professor in a Thursday news release. “We need to be looking forward, and that’s what this study will help allow.”
The four-weekend study, he said, may clear the fog over how many people in the community really are infected with the virus and how that rate is changing over time.
How it works
According to the news release, the TRACE study will run each weekend through May 16. Representatives will visit a random sample of neighborhoods and get swab samples from up to 960 people, which is more than 1% of the city’s population.
If residents choose to participate when they’re visited, they would be asked to answer identification and medical-related questions. They would then receive a test kit, swab themselves and minors in the household if they choose to, then leave the samples outside to be picked back up by TRACE staff.
Test results will be shared with the county health department and the Oregon Health Authority, but TRACE staff will otherwise keep patient information confidential and maintain their social distance.
Results will be available in seven to 10 days and will be distributed via email or standard mail.
Two labs are teaming up to process the tests: The Oregon Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory at Oregon State University will be extracting test swab samples, then the Willamette Valley Toxicology Laboratory will run tests to see if those samples contain the coronavirus.
According to Manny Cruz, CEO of the WVT lab, the two-part process is necessary because of the OSU lab’s knowledge of running RNA extractions.
RNA, or ribonucleic acid, carries instructions from DNA to create proteins in the human body’s cells. In coronaviruses, RNA contains the genetic information rather than DNA.
OSU’s lab is federally accredited to conduct tests with only animal samples though. WVT’s job, since it has the necessary accreditation and experience working with human samples, will be to study the RNA extractions and determine whether the person tested has the coronavirus.
On Wednesday, Cruz said his lab was equipped to process 1,000 samples and, “with the manpower we have and the instruments we have, we can do about 200 an hour.” He said the lab will order more supplies as they need them.
Setting the tone
Corvallis’ TRACE program is unique and, according to OSU public health and human sciences professor Jeff Bethel, can end up being a model for other cities nationwide.
“We see great value in this project being used as a template for other universities wishing to provide timely and useful information to public health officials in their communities and states,” he said in Thursday’s news release.
Charlie Fautin, of the Benton County Health Department, added in the news release that the study would show how many individuals without symptoms may have been inadvertently spreading the disease.
Cruz said he hopes other labs will step up and help out their local communities, too.
“The (OSU) diagnostic veterinary lab tests for numerous diseases on a regular basis,” he said. “COVID-19 is certainly not the deadliest disease they’ve studied. The beauty of this is that there are other veterinary labs that can do this same thing.”
Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at nia.tariq@lee.net or 541-812-6091.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.