OSU door-to-door coronavirus testing study in Corvallis to continue this weekend

Oregon State University’s door-to-door coronavirus swabbing project will resume this weekend in Corvallis after a month-long hiatus, according to a university news release.
OSU will be conducting its fourth and final weekend of the TRACE-COVID-19 study on Saturday and Sunday. The pause was put in place after Oregon began Phase 1 of its pandemic-based reopening strategy.
Because Benton County has been very responsible in keeping up with public safety measures, said university spokesman Steve Clark, the study’s leaders thought it would be prudent to preserve their resources for a better-timed weekend of testing, lest they get the same results again.
“It’s an important time,” he said, “to provide as much fact-based, science-based information about how we are doing … in managing our reopening as it pertains to COVID-19.”
TRACE, or Team-based Rapid Assessment of Community-Level Coronavirus Epidemics, is a collaboration between OSU, the Benton County Health Department and the Willamette Valley Toxicology lab with grant funding from the David and Lucile Packard Foundation.
The study began the weekend starting April 25 and continued for two more weekends. The final round of testing, originally scheduled beginning May 16, was pushed back so the study’s researchers could see if Gov. Kate Brown’s relaxing of stay-at-home orders would have an effect on the prevalence rate of SARS-Cov-2 in the county.
“It’s been a month since we entered Phase 1, now we’re in Phase 2,” said Charlie Fautin, interim health department co-director. “People have been going to work, going out, going shopping … and we’ve had mass gatherings in the last two weeks. We thought it was an important opportunity to provide that comparative analysis.”
Moreover, Clark said, it will be interesting to see how Benton County compares to the rest of the state since the governor’s reopening strategy largely applies across the board — except for communities she exempts due to health concerns.
Since the Corvallis study’s pause, TRACE expanded to Bend with the help of PacificSource Health Plans — whose funding will also be applied to Corvallis’ last weekend of testing.
Wastewater sampling for traces of the coronavirus was also conducted in Albany and Bend during the gap. The Benton County Health Department will test Corvallis’ sewage this weekend.
Whether the TRACE study will continue past this weekend and throughout the reopening phases depends on funding, Clark said.
It seems like an “opportune time” for further testing, Fautin said.
“(TRACE) was really a great example of practice-oriented research,” he said. “Having this kind of flexibility to respond to on-the-ground circumstances … I think is really commendable. It’s fortuitous from an epidemiological and public health practice point of view.”
Peer-reviewed results and insights from this weekend of testing will be available around the week of June 22. For more information on TRACE testing, visit trace.oregonstate.edu or call 541-713-0450.
Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at nia.tariq@lee.net.
