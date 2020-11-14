OSU expands voluntary COVID-19 testing to all students beginning Monday

Oregon State University will be offering coronavirus tests to all students in Corvallis, Bend and Newport beginning Monday as the holiday season nears.

As an expansion of TRACE OSU, OSU's COVID-19 research and testing program, any student can be tested between Monday and Thursday regardless of enrollment in the weekly TRACE lottery. In a Friday announcement, university officials said the goal is to test students before they have the chance to go home for Thanksgiving.

“The expanded testing occurs at an important time as people travel and gather for the holidays, and as cases of COVID-19 are spiking in Oregon and across the nation,” said university spokesman Steve Clark in the news release.

According to the TRACE website, Corvallis students may be tested at the Reser Stadium ticket booths or Johnson Plaza by the Kelley Engineering Building. Bend students are tested at 205 Tykeson Hall, while Newport students can go to the Hatfield Marine Science Center apartment complex.

OSU uses non-rapid, minimally invasive nasal swab tests. According to the news release, students who are tested this week can expect their results by Nov. 24 at the latest.