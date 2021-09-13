 Skip to main content
OSU Extension hosting two sessions on well, septic issues
The Oregon State University Extension Service is hosting a pair of events focused on well water and septic systems on Wednesday.

Here is a look at the two sessions:

• Well users can participate in free drive-through nitrate screening at the Linn County Extension Service office, 33630 McFarland Road in Tangent. Residents can bring in a half cup of unfiltered well water from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Testing should take no more than five to 10 minutes depending on participation.

• A virtual webinar on the basics of living with your well and septic system is set for 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. To register email Allison.studnick@oregonstate.edu or call 541-713-5009. Individuals must register to get the Zoom link. The session will include opportunities for residents to ask questions.

