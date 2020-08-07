OSU faculty balk at reopening

As Oregon State University prepares to resume some level of in-person instruction starting Sept. 1, some faculty members are pushing back against the idea of returning to the classroom in the midst of a pandemic.
A group of 25 distinguished professors expressed their concerns in a July 28 letter to OSU President F. King Alexander and his top administrators.
Given the ongoing risk of COVID-19 transmission, the professors write, “we urge OSU leadership to announce as soon as possible a decision to, in nearly all cases, eliminate in-person instruction during fall term 2020.”
The group cites the recent surge in coronavirus cases across the country, evidence of increased transmission among young adults, substantial levels of asymptomatic transmission, new data on heightened risk of infection indoors and a lack of confidence in the ability of a test-and-trace program to contain the spread of the virus on campus.
“Our concerns are further based on the expectation that having many thousands of students coming to campus this fall from other states and countries is now much riskier than had been anticipated in May,” the letter continues. “Thousands of arriving students would likely import substantial numbers of new cases into Benton County.”
Meanwhile, the university’s faculty union is demanding that each faculty member be allowed to decide whether to return to in-person teaching based on their level of concern about exposure to COVID-19.
An update posted this week on the United Academics of OSU website states that university administrators are insisting that President Alexander and Provost Ed Feser will have the final word on those decisions.
“While they say they would like to accommodate everyone’s needs and preferences, the administration contends that it may be necessary, in some circumstances, to require reluctant faculty members to return to campus,” the post states.
The union’s concerns center around the ability of OSU’s safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on campus if students return this fall. Based on statements by the administration at a recent bargaining session, the post states:
• The virus remains uncontained.
• Resources are not adequate to broadly and regularly test individual students, faculty and staff for infection.
• Prevalence testing will be of little use in identifying active infections.
• The rate of false negatives may be very high.
• Antibody testing remains inaccurate.
• Daily temperature checks and other self-screening measures may be ineffective.
• Face covering requirements cannot be adequately enforced.
“I think there’s a big group of faculty that have concerns,” said Luis Bermudez, head of the Department of Biomedical Sciences at OSU’s Carlson College of Veterinary Medicine and one of the distinguished professors who signed the letter to Alexander.
“There’s nothing so surprising about it,” he added. “The fact that you are bringing people to the Corvallis area from all over the country comes with the potential to bring more virus to the area, which has been kind of protected so far. … There’s always a risk, but because professors in general are in a higher-risk (age) layer in the population, many people have just felt this is a risk they should not be exposed to.”
Steve Clark, OSU’s vice president for university relations and marketing, said the administration recognizes that case counts are on the rise in many parts of the country but believes adequate measures are in place to contain the spread of COVID-19 when students return to campus.
“One thing I’m not sure everyone understands is that there are thousands of students who live in Corvallis year-round,” he said. “We are mindful that the resumption of classes fall term will bring more students, and our planning takes that into account.”
For instance, Clark said, the number of in-person classes this fall will be limited. Many classes will be taught remotely, and some will be a hybrid of in-person and remote instruction. In addition, OSU offers a large selection of courses through its online-only Ecampus program.
Clark acknowledged that putting off resumption of in-person classes could have a financial impact but denied that was a factor in the university’s planning process. He noted that next year’s forecast already anticipates a $60 million shortfall in the general education budget as well as millions more in lost revenues from athletics, housing and dining and other auxiliary sources. He also said OSU has identified $48 million in cost savings through administrative pay cuts, a hiring freeze, a travel ban, spending and capital projects cutbacks and potential faculty salary reductions.
“We are not basing our decisions of what fall will look like on (financial considerations),” Clark said. “That’s a calculus that would be totally unacceptable and not in keeping with OSU values.”
He also suggested the administration has not closed the door on an agreement with the union regarding the ability of faculty to opt out of in-person instruction.
“The university and UAOSU continue to meet to consider employee needs, and the university is willing to sign a document that represents a joint understanding of mutually agreed principles.”
