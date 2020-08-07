OSU faculty balk at reopening

“I think there’s a big group of faculty that have concerns,” said Luis Bermudez, head of the Department of Biomedical Sciences at OSU’s Carlson College of Veterinary Medicine and one of the distinguished professors who signed the letter to Alexander.

“There’s nothing so surprising about it,” he added. “The fact that you are bringing people to the Corvallis area from all over the country comes with the potential to bring more virus to the area, which has been kind of protected so far. … There’s always a risk, but because professors in general are in a higher-risk (age) layer in the population, many people have just felt this is a risk they should not be exposed to.”

Steve Clark, OSU’s vice president for university relations and marketing, said the administration recognizes that case counts are on the rise in many parts of the country but believes adequate measures are in place to contain the spread of COVID-19 when students return to campus.

“One thing I’m not sure everyone understands is that there are thousands of students who live in Corvallis year-round,” he said. “We are mindful that the resumption of classes fall term will bring more students, and our planning takes that into account.”