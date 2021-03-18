OSU Faculty Senate calls on President Alexander, trustees to resign

The first motion, an action item circulated in the agenda for the meeting, was a letter in support of survivors and increased funding that acknowledged the pain many survivors in the community are currently feeling.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We acknowledge that the Husch Blackwell LSU Title IX Review, as well as the responses to this report by President Alexander and the Board of Trustees, has caused pain for many survivors in our community,” the letter said. “We stand in solidarity with all survivors.”

Concrete calls for structural changes were approved by the Faculty Senate Thursday.

Senators approved a demand for “increased funding and staffing for survivor advocacy and violence prevention programs on campus to meet the needs of OSU and provide increased focus on BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ communities.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

A motion was also passed demanding “hiring and appointment processes for OSU president, executive level positions and the Board of Trustees be truly open and transparent.” The motion also included language saying candidates should share the Faculty Senate’s commitment to shared governance. Additionally, the motion said all members of the OSU community should have an opportunity to engage in the hiring and appointment processes, including with candidates themselves.