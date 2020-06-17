OSU faculty union gets first contract

Oregon State University’s faculty union has its first contract.
Two years after achieving recognition by the state, United Academics of OSU has ratified a four-year deal with the university. The 46-page collective bargaining agreement covers a wide range of issues, including compensation, benefits, disciplinary action and grievance procedures. The pact also contains a statement in support of academic freedom and a “no strike, no lockout” provision.
The agreement covers approximately 2,400 teaching and research faculty at the university, including those who work online, at satellite campuses and elsewhere in the state through programs such as the Extension Service. It does not cover so-called “professional faculty,” a category that covers administrative employees, counselors, IT specialists and others.
The deal was ratified on Friday by the rank and file and approved by OSU President Ed Ray. It went into effect on Monday and will run through June 30, 2024.
“We had good voter turnout and the contract passed with over 99% approval, so we’re very happy about that,” said Kathleen Stanley, a senior sociology instructor and a member of the union bargaining team.
Among the contract’s more notable provisions, Stanley said, are:
• A minimum salary increase for fixed-term faculty, the instructors and researchers who work on short-term contracts and typically earn much less than tenured and tenure-track faculty members.
• Pathways to promotion for physical activity instructors, English as a second language instructors and research associates.
• Health insurance for families of postdoctoral employees.
• A bridge funding pool to help keep labs open between research grants.
• 120 hours of paid family leave for all faculty.
• An arbitration clause for unresolved grievances.
In addition, Stanley said, the contract contains language to shield faculty from some of the potential financial fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. Under terms of the agreement, she said, OSU must make up the first $35 million in lost revenue from sources other than salary reductions; between $35 million and $63 million in revenue losses, there’s a sliding scale for pay cuts designed to ease the impact on the lowest-paid faculty members; and in the case of lost revenues of more than $63 million, the two sides must come back to the bargaining table to renegotiate.
“The idea is to keep everybody in the boat and try to keep the boat afloat until we can get through these difficult times,” she said.
Stanley called bargaining UAOSU’s first contract a milestone, noting that the process of organizing the union began about six years ago and it’s been roughly two years since the organization achieved state certification.
“We were pretty emotional by the time we got to the end of the process,” she said.
“This is a historic step for OSU,” Stanley added. “Faculty members now have a seat at the table.”
Oregon State’s chief spokesperson, Vice President for University Relations and Marketing Steve Clark, hailed the agreement as well. He said it provides flexibility for the university and stability for faculty members on issues such as compensation while preserving a shared governance structure on campus.
“I think what is remarkable is the work of the bargaining teams for the faculty union and the university to create the agreement for a first-ever contract, and to do it in a pandemic,” Clark said.
“I can’t think of a better example of collaboration than what the parties achieved in very tough times.”
Reporter Bennett Hall can be contacted at bennett.hall@lee.net or 541-812-6111. Follow him on Twitter at @bennetthallgt.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.