OSU: Fall reopening will be safe

With the Oregon State University Board of Trustees set to vote this week on plans to resume some in-person learning on campus in September, OSU officials are emphasizing the safety precautions being put in place to protect students, faculty and staff in the face of the resurgent COVID-19 pandemic.
In a news release issued Tuesday, the university stressed that more than 90% of classes will be taught remotely this fall on the Corvallis campus, with in-person instruction limited primarily to labs, field courses and other offerings that require in-person participation. In addition, in-person instruction will end at Thanksgiving break for Corvallis students, with final exams and projects conducted remotely.
At OSU’s Cascades campus in Bend, roughly half the courses will be offered in person, but almost all classes will include remote learning options.
“This approach will make it possible for students to live and study from home if that is the best option for them,” OSU President F. King Alexander said in the news release.
“It also will limit the density of activity on our campuses and help minimize the possible spread of COVID-19 among students and employees. If students feel safest living at home and taking OSU courses remotely and online, almost all of our instruction will support that choice. If a student chooses to live on campus while they pursue their studies, they are welcome at OSU.”
Tuesday’s announcement comes at a time when some faculty members are expressing concerns about bringing students back to campus when COVID-19 case counts have been on the rise around the country.
OSU officials say their plan is flexible and could be modified as conditions change. The Board of Trustees is scheduled to vote on the plan during a virtual meeting on Friday.
As of now, students will have four options this fall: in-person, remote learning, a blend of those two, or online-only through the university’s Ecampus program.
Remote learning features scheduled class times and videoconferencing with faculty using Zoom. Blended learning is a combination of in-person and remote learning. Ecampus online classes are faculty-led but do not have set class times or direct face-to-face engagement with faculty.
Other adjustments to reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission include:
• A requirement for face coverings in common indoor spaces and outside where social distancing isn’t possible.
• Adjusting physical spaces on campus to comply with public health guidance. New signage and directional arrows to help minimize close contact in campus dining centers, coffee shops and other common spaces.
• Changes to residence halls and dining facilities. Students living on campus in Corvallis will have only one roommate or live in single rooms. At OSU-Cascades, the residence hall will feature only single rooms. Campus move-in will occur over several days. A variety of dining options will be available, but all items will be served to-go.
• Frequent cleaning and disinfecting common areas in university buildings and deep cleaning classrooms each evening. Cleaning stations will be available in classroom buildings so spaces can be wiped down upon entry.
• All members of the Oregon State community will conduct daily health self-screenings. Those who show symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 must stay home.
• Making COVID-19 testing available to symptomatic students and their primary contacts in Corvallis. At OSU-Cascades, testing for symptomatic students and their primary contacts will be available through referral by Student Health Services telemedicine. Rooms and support services will be provided in residence halls at both campuses for isolation if needed by a student.
• Continuously testing for the prevalence of the virus that causes COVID-19 on the Corvallis and OSU-Cascades campuses and at the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport. Prevalence testing will be provided with the guidance of OSU researchers leading the TRACE-COVID-19 project. In addition to prevalence testing, wastewater on the campuses and at Hatfield will be monitored for the presence of the virus.
The university is also taking steps to lessen the financial impact of the pandemic on students.
Tuition will be frozen for returning students attending OSU in Corvallis, Bend, Portland and at Eastern Oregon University. Scholarship offers for students who elect to study elsewhere in the fall and return to OSU in a subsequent term will be preserved.
Additional financial aid will be offered, and several student fees are being reviewed for possible adjustment.
