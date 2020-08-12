OSU: Fall reopening will be safe

• Frequent cleaning and disinfecting common areas in university buildings and deep cleaning classrooms each evening. Cleaning stations will be available in classroom buildings so spaces can be wiped down upon entry.

• All members of the Oregon State community will conduct daily health self-screenings. Those who show symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 must stay home.

• Making COVID-19 testing available to symptomatic students and their primary contacts in Corvallis. At OSU-Cascades, testing for symptomatic students and their primary contacts will be available through referral by Student Health Services telemedicine. Rooms and support services will be provided in residence halls at both campuses for isolation if needed by a student.

• Continuously testing for the prevalence of the virus that causes COVID-19 on the Corvallis and OSU-Cascades campuses and at the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport. Prevalence testing will be provided with the guidance of OSU researchers leading the TRACE-COVID-19 project. In addition to prevalence testing, wastewater on the campuses and at Hatfield will be monitored for the presence of the virus.

The university is also taking steps to lessen the financial impact of the pandemic on students.