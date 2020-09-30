OSU finds virus traces in wastewater

Oregon State University has found traces of the coronavirus in the sewer outflows of two residence halls and one apartment building, university officials said Wednesday.

The buildings affected are Sackett Hall on the west side of campus, the OSU-affiliated GEM housing complex just north of the campus on Kings Boulevard and the unidentified residence hall being used to quarantine students who test positive for COVID-19.

OSU’s Team-based Rapid Assessment of Community-Level Coronavirus Epidemics (TRACE) testing program began testing Wednesday to determine if any students living in the buildings has the virus. Testing will continue through 5 p.m. Thursday.

“These wastewater results are an early indicator and prompt us to investigate further, which we already are prepared to do with rapid targeted diagnostic testing of possibly affected OSU community members,” said Dan Larson, vice provost for student affairs and OSU’s COVID-19 response coordinator. “We also are prepared to support contact tracing with Benton County, provide on-campus isolation and quarantine as advised, provide student support services, and continue weekly TRACE OSU sampling and wastewater analysis.

“Today’s diagnostic testing is being done out of an abundance of caution.”