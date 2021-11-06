OSU football: Beavers fall on the road again, 37-34 at Colorado in 2OT

BOULDER, Colo. -- The Oregon State University football team once again failed to become bowl-eligible for the first time since 2013, falling 37-34 to Colorado in overtime on Saturday at Folsom Field.

Buffaloes place-kicker Cole Becker got the winning points on a 42-yard field goal in the second overtime. The two teams had swapped TDs on their first OT possession after OSU kicker Everett Hayes sent the game into extra time at 27-27 with a 60-yard field goal on the final snap of regulation. Hayes then missed a 37-yarder in OT to set up Becker's game-winner

The loss came on a day of mixed emotions for Beaver fans as longtime radio announcer Mike Parker revealed that he is battling COVID-19. Parker, who has been calling OSU athletic events since 1999, said on the pre-game show that he is feeling better and hopes to back behind the microphone for next week’s home game vs. Stanford.

Parker said it was only the third time in his two decades plus with the Beavers that he has missed a call of a football game. In 2014 he was at his father’s funeral and in 2017 he was recovering from surgery.

The Beavers dropped to 5-4 overall and 3-3 in the Pac-12 Conference and are now 1-4 on the road. OSU has not played in a bowl game since the Mike Riley-coached 2013 squad defeated Boise State 38-23 in the Hawaii Bowl. OSU has three regular-season games left, home vs. Stanford on Nov. 13, home vs. Arizona State on Nov. 20 and at Oregon in the rivalry game on Nov. 27. At least six wins are required for bowl eligibility.

The Beavers made a spirited effort to make a game of it. OSU trailed early 10-0 and didn’t take the lead until Chance Nolan hit Tre’Shaun Harrison on a 27-yard touchdown pass with 8:23 left in the game for a 24-20 edge. But the Buffaloes came back to regain the lead with 2:24 remaining on a 16-yard pass from QB Brendon Lewis to Montana Lemonious-Craig.

The Beavers' place-kicker Everett Hayes missed on a 51-yard field goal attempt with 33 seconds left but got a second chance on the final play of regulation when he nailed a 60-yarder, the longest in the Football Bowl Subdivision this season. The kick tied the Pac-12 record for the longest in conference history.

Colorado took that early 10-0 lead and had a three-point edge, 13-10, at halftime. The Buffaloes struck first on a 28-yard field goal by Becker that finished off a 65-yard drive. Later in the first quarter Colorado struck again on a 43-yard pass from Lewis to wide receiver Daniel Arias. The 79-yard march gave the hosts a 10-0 lead with 6:47 left in the first period.

OSU pulled within 10-7 on the first play of the second period, a 14-yard TD run by Jack Colletto that capped a 13-play, 75-yard drive. Colorado made it 13-7 with 39 seconds left in the half on a 52-yard field goal by Becker, but the Beavers were able to march 49 yards in five plays to set up a 45-yard field goal by Hayes on the final play of the half.

The two teams exchanged scores in the third period, with the Buffaloes scoring on a 5-yard TD catch by Brenden Rice, and the Beavers answering with a 31-yard scoring run by Trey Lowe to make it 20-17 Colorado heading to the final period.

