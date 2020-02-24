OSU forestry lecture series kicks off Thursday

Oregon State University’s annual Starker Lecture Series starts Thursday with a film and discussion panel at the Whiteside Theater in Corvallis.

This year’s four-part series honors women who act as agents of change within forestry and the forest products industry.

“Women in Forestry: Inspiring Leadership” also celebrates the 75th anniversary of Paula Barto Sandoz, the first woman to earn a degree from OSU’s College of Forestry.

Thursday’s session at the Whiteside, 361 SW Madison Ave., begins with a 6 p.m. screening of the film “Taking Root: The Vision of Wangari Maathai.” Maathai was the founder of the “green belt” movement in Kenya and the first African woman to receive the Nobel Peace Prize.

Following the film, Anthony Davis, OSU’s interim forestry dean, will moderate a panel discussion on gender and forestry. Participating will be Beth Hahn, who works in South Africa with a U.S. Forest Service program; Reem Hajjar, an OSU assistant professor in integrated human and ecological systems; and Shamiso Mupara, founder of the Zimbabwe group Environmental Buddies.

In addition to the film and discussion the series includes three lectures and a capstone workshop. The series is free, with a $25 registration fee required for the workshop.

