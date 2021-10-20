OSU gas leak prompts evacuations

A gas leak near Oregon State University on Wednesday, Oct. 20 prompted the evacuation of four campus buildings and two intersections. The situation was resolved just under an hour later.

It is unknown at this time what caused the leak, which was first reported around 2:30 p.m..

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

OSU spokesperson Steve Clark speculated that the leak could have been caused by a broken line in the construction area where the leak occurred. The last gas leak near the university occurred on Sept. 14.

Evacuated buildings Wednesday include the Pharmacy Building, Furman Hall, Valley Library and Gladys Valley Marine Studies Building. The intersections of 15th and SW Jefferson Avenue and Northwest Benton Place and SW Jefferson Avenue were evacuated as well.

Corvallis Police Department, OSU Police and Public Safety and Northwest Natural were on the site helping clean up and evacuate.

Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.