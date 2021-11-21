OSU gear going quick as rivalry game approaches

With the Oregon/Oregon State rivalry game coming up on Nov. 27, sales in Beaver gear are spiking as OSU fans prepare to wash out the yellow and green with orange and black in Autzen Stadium. OSU licensing manager Carson Dunlap said that while the pandemic has impacted the sales of licensed products, OSU continues to enjoy strong brand interest and excitement from Beaver nation.

“Fans have celebrated the success of the university and its athletics teams, especially following the NCAA Baseball National Championship in 2018 and the deep runs in the NCAA Basketball tournaments by the OSU men’s and women’s team last year,” Dunlap said.

In fact, OSU ranked in the top five nationally in overall collegiate licensed apparel sales on fanatics.com.

OSU licensed products include all apparel, headwear and souvenirs that feature the school’s name and iconic logo. In FY2021, wholesale purchases totaled $4,822,114, and gross licensing revenue provided to OSU totaled $807,116.

Because OSU’s license agreements are with wholesale manufacturers, not retailers, data is not available for total retail sales.

Wholesale purchases include all items purchased by a retailer on a wholesale basis. Net licensing revenue is split between Athletics and University Relations and Marketing, supporting both divisions’ operations and strategic initiatives. For example, TV commercials aired on the Pac-12 Network are produced with licensing proceeds.

In 2005, OSU began a relationship with Collegiate Licensing Company, which handles licensing agreements for hundreds of universities and other properties. The company protects the use of OSU’s name and logos, and builds brand awareness by licensing everything from sweatshirts to coffee cups to jewelry.

Dunlap said that, over the last ten years, the general trend has remained relatively steady, although there are annual variances.

At the Beaver Store on the Corvallis campus, merchandise manager Erik Anderson said that licensed products have had a “nice resurgence” this fall since popular sports have picked back up. The store was closed from March 2020 until June 2020, but Beavers fans were ready to show their school spirit again once places started to reopen.

Anderson said that sales this year are trending comparable to 2019 levels, which was the last time people were going to football games in person. The OSU/Stanford game over fall family weekend this year was in the top five revenue-generating weekends since 2013.

“Football is the driver,” Anderson said. “People make this part of their game day routine.”

Some of the most sold items at the Beaver Store are “sideline pieces”, which is the gear people see coaches, assistant coaches and alternate players wearing on TV. Anderson said a close second best seller is fleece.

Nationwide, Dunlap said some of the most popular OSU items come from collaborating with Nike, which is one of the 270 vendors licensed to manufacture OSU products.

The Nike Pegasus 28 shoe and a special apparel collection that honors the 20th anniversary of the Fiesta Bowl championship are just a few items that have performed particularly well as of late.

Dunlap said that OSU will soon be launching a non-fungible token program which will allow fans to buy, collect and trade OSU-branded, digital collectibles.

The university is now also partnered with Operation Hat Trick, an initiative that generates awareness and supports the recovery of wounded service members and veterans through the sale of OSU and OHT branded products.

“Proceeds are donated to select organizations that fulfill the OHT mission,” Dunlap said. “It’s been exciting to see Beaver Nation strongly support this initiative.”

Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

