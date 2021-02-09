OSU gets approval to redo Fairbanks Hall

Oregon State University’s plans for renovating Fairbanks Hall received the backing of the Corvallis Historic Resources Commission on Tuesday night.

Commissioners voted unanimously to support the OSU proposal, which required a historic preservation permit because the building is located in the university’s National Historic District.

Commissioners responded positively to the OSU application, with the lone change being the addition of sashes on transoms as suggested by Commissioner Sue Licht.

Fairbanks, a four-story Queen Anne Style structure that was built in 1892, is used for classroom and office space as well as gallery space for art exhibits. It is the second oldest building on campus behind Community Hall (formerly Benton Hall).

Key historic preservation changes recommended by OSU, which worked with Opsis Architecture of Portland on the designs, are:

• Removal of exterior fire escapes and relocation of fire standpipes (north and south facades)

• Removal and replacement of select windows (all facades)

• Removal of a door and trim and infill with clapboard siding to match existing (north facade)