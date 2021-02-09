OSU gets approval to redo Fairbanks Hall

Oregon State University’s plans for renovating Fairbanks Hall received the backing of the Corvallis Historic Resources Commission on Tuesday night.
Commissioners voted unanimously to support the OSU proposal, which required a historic preservation permit because the building is located in the university’s National Historic District.
Commissioners responded positively to the OSU application, with the lone change being the addition of sashes on transoms as suggested by Commissioner Sue Licht.
Fairbanks, a four-story Queen Anne Style structure that was built in 1892, is used for classroom and office space as well as gallery space for art exhibits. It is the second oldest building on campus behind Community Hall (formerly Benton Hall).
Key historic preservation changes recommended by OSU, which worked with Opsis Architecture of Portland on the designs, are:
• Removal of exterior fire escapes and relocation of fire standpipes (north and south facades)
• Removal and replacement of select windows (all facades)
• Removal of a door and trim and infill with clapboard siding to match existing (north facade)
• Removal of louvered grills and replacement with windows (north and south facade)
• Removal of existing stair and exterior lift (west facade)
• Removal of basement doors on the west façade and replacement with new doors and/or infill
• Removal of 1960s era east porch and replacement with a new porch with ornamental rail
• Removal of a window and section of wall, replace with new door (west facade)
• New railing on west porch
• Remove roof hatch and add skylights
• New elevator overrun (west facade)
Changes that are part of the design that do not require HRC approval include:
• Interior alterations
• New landscaping
• Painting the building
• New monument sign
• Covered bike parking
• New ADA ramp to the east porch
• New roof, gutters, flashing, and downspouts
• Exhaust, north façade
• Trash, transformer, and generator enclosures
No one spoke in favor or against the proposal during the short public hearing. OSU was represented by planning and project staffers Bob Richardson, Lori Fulton and Rebecca Houghtaling as well as John Shorb and Lauren Loosveldt of Opsis.
No word was available on the timing or building schedule for the renovations.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.