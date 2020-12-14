OSU hires new campus police chief

Oregon State University has tapped a veteran of the Seattle Police Department to head its new campus police force, which the university says will stand up as planned at the first of the year.
Shanon Anderson started with the Seattle department in 1992 and has served as a patrol officer, detective, training coordinator, sergeant and lieutenant, the university said in a press release on Monday. She has been involved with police reform initiatives since 2016 and has chaired the Seattle Police Force Review Board.
Anderson is the university’s second hire as chief: Edgar Rodriguez, a retired Connecticut state trooper, was announced in May as head of the new OSU Police Department, only to resign in August as the department was still being organized. Paul Odenthal OSU’s assistant vice president for administration, has been overseeing the formation of the force since then as interim head of the Department of Public Safety.
OSU’s push to form a campus police force grew out of a dispute over the arrest of a student in October 2019 by the Oregon State Police, which has provided law enforcement services on the Corvallis campus since the 1980s. The current law enforcement contract between OSU and the Oregon State Police expires on Dec. 31.
Even though that transition is less than three weeks away, university officials insist they will be ready to make the move.
“The OSU Police Department will be in effect on Jan. 1,” Vice President for University Relations and Marketing Steve Clark said on Monday. “We continue to do recruitment and hiring.”
The university plans to hire 20 sworn officers for the new department, with the first batch of officers expected to be hired and begin training last month, Odenthal told the Gazette-Times in early November. The department had been expected to begin operations in July, but those plans were derailed by the pandemic and other factors.
In the wake of Black Lives Matter protests this year, some members of the OSU community, including a new organization called Disarm OSU, have questioned the need to have any armed law enforcement officers on campus.
Anderson appeared to address some of those concerns in her statements in OSU’s press release.
“It’s an opportunity to be a part of a team that has the opportunity to reimagine policing on the campus and work towards a common goal of supporting the students, staff and surrounding community,” she said.
“Having had the opportunity to speak with students, staff and leadership during the interview process, it is clear to me that there is strong community interest in safety and a commitment at OSU for positive and well-planned public safety services. I look forward to working with and supporting all community members.”
Anderson has conducted implicit bias training for the Seattle Police Department, Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission and International Association of Chiefs of Police and has developed programs on emotional intelligence and use-of-force decision-making.
She holds a bachelor’s degree from Western Governors University and is pursuing a master’s degree in management and leadership from the same school.
