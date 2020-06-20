OSU honors 2020 graduating class (June 20)

-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.
More than 7,000 students representing all 50 states and 73 countries have earned degrees as part of Oregon State University’s Class of 2020.
This year’s class includes 7,181 total graduates earning 7,452 degrees, with 267 people earning double degrees and two receiving three degrees. With this year’s graduates, Oregon State has now awarded 265,147 degrees in the university’s history.
While Oregon State’s traditional commencement ceremonies were postponed in keeping with the university’s measures to help reduce the risk and spread of COVID-19, the graduating students are being celebrated this month online. To watch celebratory messages and learn more about the Oregon State class of 2020, visit https://commencement.oregonstate.edu/.
See a complete list of 2020 graduates in the online version of this story.
2020 graduates
BENTON COUNTY
Adair Village: Jonah M. Beck, Bachelor of Science, Biology; Lucas A. Kline, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Natural Resources; Hannah R. Lawrence, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Earth Sciences; Brian S. Oh, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Human Development and Family Sciences.
Corvallis: Maysaloon M. Abugrain, Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering; Nicole K. Acker, Bachelor of Science, Environmental Sciences; Austin R. Aguilera, Bachelor of Science, Environmental Engineering; Ryan B. Alder, Honors Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Computer Science; Raquel A. Aleman, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Psychology; Kevin J. Allstot, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude, Education; Mubarak M. Almansoori, Bachelor of Science, Chemical Engineering; Arielle D. Alpert, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology;
Ivan A. Alvarez, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude, Sociology; Hiruni M. Aponso, Honors Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology. Daniel S. Aranda, Master of Adapted Physical Education, Adapted Physical Education; Donna M. Armstrong, Bachelor of Arts, Women, Gender, and Sexuality Studies; Rachel M. Armstrong, Bachelor of Science, Public Health; Elisabeth C. Arvey, Bachelor of Science, Electrical and Computer Engineering; Benjamin J. Babbel, Master of Science, Civil Engineering;
Jema S. Bacho, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Nutrition; Alexandra E. Bakkom, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude, Music; Christopher M. Bakkom, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science; Jillian A. Banks, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Graham M. Barber, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Management; Stephen R. Barlow, Bachelor of Science, Ecological Engineering; Maia R. Barna, Bachelor of Science, BioHealth Sciences; Danielle P. Barrett, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Kinesiology;
Nicole F. Barrett, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering; Kanwardeep S. Bassi, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Lillian I. Beck, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Management; Brittany A. Beebe, Master of Science, Fisheries Science; Brian E. Berry, Bachelor of Science, Natural Resources; Anastasiya V. Berst, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Food Science and Technology; Jay L. Bickell, Honors Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Microbiology; Laura A. Boehme, Doctor of Philosophy, Adult and Higher Education;
Justin K. Bolger, Bachelor of Science, Human Development and Family Sciences; Myranda S. Bradshaw, Bachelor of Science, Human Development and Family Sciences; Clare L. Briggs, Bachelor of Science, Design and Innovation Management; Mikaila K. Brown, Bachelor of Arts, Education; Joshua R. Buras, Bachelor of Science, Botany; Adam Burgess, Bachelor of Science, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology; Nicholas P. Burns, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology;
Emma P. Burt, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Botany; Danielle A. Cacdac, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Animal Sciences; Elizabeth Castillo-Chilcote, Bachelor of Science, Public Health; Madison R. Cates, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Animal Sciences; Alvin Chang, Honors Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Chemical Engineering; Johnny Chen, Bachelor of Science, BioHealth Sciences; Olyvia A. Childress, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Fisheries and Wildlife Sciences;
Ashley M. Chona, Master of Science in Business, Business; Christina N. Chona, Bachelor of Science, Education, Bachelor of Science, Human Development and Family Sciences; Kyle S. Christiansen, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Lia D. Clark, Bachelor of Science, Animal Sciences; Elizabeth M. Collar, Doctor of Philosophy, Comparative Health Sciences; Elizabeth L. Comfort, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude, Anthropology; Jasmin M. Contreras, Bachelor of Science, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology; Kayla A. Correia, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology;
Devon Crane, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science; Eric A. Cutter, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering; Jamielynn N. Dailey, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Miles B. Davies, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science; Chris R. Davis, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Daniella J. Dekelaita, Doctor of Philosophy, Wildlife Science; Karina De La Cruz, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology; Kathie D. Dello, Doctor of Philosophy, Environmental Sciences; Ryan A. De Mello, Bachelor of Science, Construction Engineering Management;
Jessica A. Dolan, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology; Michael A. Dominguez, Bachelor of Science, Forestry; Thomas H. Doverspike, Bachelor of Science, Biology; Leila S. Duchac, Master of Science, Wildlife Science; Molly L. Duddlesten, Bachelor of Arts, English; Kathryn T. Duvall, Master of Public Policy, Public Policy; Merlin C. Ebert, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering; Morgan A. Eckroth, Bachelor of Science, Marketing; Katherine N. Edmonds, Master of Science, Mechanical Engineering;
Mallory M. Edwards, Bachelor of Science, Public Health; Andrew Ekstedt, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Computer Science; Paul G. Elias, Bachelor of Science, Natural Resources; Estefania Elorriaga, Doctor of Philosophy, Molecular and Cellular Biology; Sarah D. Ermer, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Political Science; Alyssa K. Erwin, Bachelor of Science, Geography and Geospatial Science; Jordan K. Feist, Doctor of Pharmacy, Pharmacy, Doctor of Pharmacy (4-year);
Justine E. Feist, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Chemical Engineering; Linda J. Fenske, Master of Science, Human Development and Family Studies; Cole Q. Fiala, Bachelor of Science, Food Science and Technology; Alyssa K. Fieldhouse, Bachelor of Science, Fisheries and Wildlife Sciences; Keegan L. Firth, Bachelor of Science, Business Information Systems; Dianna M. Fisher, Doctor of Philosophy, Environmental Sciences; Silas A. Fisher, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Philosophy;
Tomena M. Flatt, Master of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies, Speech Communication, Speech Communication, Speech Communication; Chase E. Fortmiller, Bachelor of Science, Marketing; Markus Francis, Bachelor of Science, Accountancy; Benjamin T. Freiberg, Master of Science, Geology; Osvaldo R. Galvez, Bachelor of Science, Construction Engineering Management; Cole A. Gardner, Bachelor of Science, Forestry; Connor M. Garrett, Honors Bachelor of Science, Philosophy; Monica M. Gates, Bachelor of Science, Human Development and Family Sciences;
Griselda Genaro-Lopez, Bachelor of Science, Marketing; Nick Gerken, Bachelor of Science, Environmental Sciences; Tyler W. Gibbs, Bachelor of Arts, German; Sydnie Gilinsky, Bachelor of Arts, English; Kayla N. Gingerich, Bachelor of Science, BioHealth Sciences; Patrick Glenn, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology; Jeremiah D. Godby, Bachelor of Science, Exercise and Sport Science; Rozalyn S. Goldberg, Bachelor of Science, Public Health; Alejandra Gonzalez, Bachelor of Science, Public Health;
Jamie L. Graen, Master of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies, Speech Communication, Speech Communication, Speech Communication; Amanda J. Grant, Bachelor of Science, Botany; Prudence E. Graves, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Austin W. Gray, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology; Randall M. Greenburg, Bachelor of Science, Physics; Aimee N. Greenwood, Bachelor of Science, Human Development and Family Sciences; Joseph A. Greenwood, Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering; Christopher R. Griffith, Master of Business Administration, Business Administration;
Gianna F. Grosso, Bachelor of Science, Design and Innovation Management; Cody A. Gustafson, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Bioengineering; Ana M. Guzman, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Education, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Human Development and Family Sciences; Liz A. Habley, Master of Natural Resources, Natural Resources; Amila Hadziomerspahic, Master of Science, Applied Economics; Caoilinn M. Haggerty, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Rangeland Sciences, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Chemistry;
Kolby J. Hamacher, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Natural Resources; HyeSu Han, Master of Public Policy, Public Policy; Megan J. Hannum, Master of Fine Arts, Creative Writing; Constance M. Hardy, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Scott T. Harrington, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Religious Studies; Jackson R. Harter, Doctor of Philosophy, Nuclear Engineering; Cassie L. Hayes, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Public Health; Daniel N. Hendrix, Bachelor of Science, Finance;
Carson B. Henke, Bachelor of Science, Biology; Max P. Henkels, Master of Science, Water Resources Policy and Management; Michael A. Hernandez, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Kinesiology; Shaun T. Higgins, Bachelor of Science, Natural Resources; Paul T. Hill, Master of Engineering, Civil Engineering; Isaac C. Hodgert, Bachelor of Science, Electrical and Computer Engineering; Ryan M. Hodges, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Kelly M. Hollenbeck, Bachelor of Science, Chemical Engineering;
Kristine M. Hong, Bachelor of Science, Industrial Engineering; Lois E. Hong, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Education, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Human Development and Family Sciences; Leah S. Houtman, Master of Arts, Applied Anthropology; Logan M. Howell, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Mechanical Engineering; Ashley M. Hudson, Bachelor of Science, Zoology; Robert L. Hudspeth, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science; Kathyleen Q. Hu, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Mechanical Engineering;
Bryce P. Inglin, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering; Cassandra F. Inman, Master of Public Policy, Public Policy; Tursynay A. Issabekova, Master of Business Administration, Business Administration; Derek M. Jackson, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Electrical and Computer Engineering; Wyndser Jackson, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Biology; Katherine C. January, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude, Anthropology; Eric S. Johnson, Bachelor of Science, Economics; Ryan I. Johnson, Bachelor of Science, Management;
John D. Jorgensen, Master of Science, Food Science and Technology; Mayra Juarez-Hernandez, Bachelor of Science, Education, Bachelor of Science, Human Development and Family Sciences; Ali A. Karakhan, Doctor of Philosophy, Civil Engineering; Carson J. Kinkade, Bachelor of Science, Marketing; Fauzi S. Kliman, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Computer Science; Zahara M. Kondo, Bachelor of Arts, Speech Communication; Andrey Kornilovich, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Electrical and Computer Engineering;
André O. Krause, Bachelor of Science, Construction Engineering Management; Kathleen Kruzich, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Biochemistry and Biophysics; Isaac C. Kulonis, Bachelor of Science, Construction Engineering Management; Ryan J. Kuo, Bachelor of Science, Political Science; Rebecca S. Lam, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Human Development and Family Sciences; Rebekah R. Lancelin, Doctor of Philosophy, Counseling; Joshua J. Larson, Bachelor of Science, Industrial Engineering; Travis O. Larson, Master of Science, Civil Engineering;
Jaime M. Law, Honors Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Interior Design, Honors Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Design and Innovation Management; Carolyn N. Lazaroff, Bachelor of Science, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology; Canton J. Leach, Bachelor of Arts, Education; Aaron W. Lee, Bachelor of Science, Philosophy; Paul C. Lee, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Computer Science, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Mathematics; Alison P. Lehmann, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude, Liberal Studies;
Charles T. Lewis, Bachelor of Science, Earth Sciences; Suyang Liu, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Electrical and Computer Engineering; Erica J. Lumianski, Honors Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude, Political Science; Anthony N. Lusardi, Bachelor of Science, Speech Communication; Michael J. Lusardi, Bachelor of Science, Nuclear Engineering; Kari E. Lysne, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Lucy F. Madrigal, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Lydia M. Maine, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Business Administration;
Dallas A. Malone, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Tram T. Maltbie, Bachelor of Science, BioHealth Sciences; Jessica A. Martin, Bachelor of Science, Botany; Daniel D. Mata-Wakao, Bachelor of Science, Public Health; Sean B. McLean, Bachelor of Science, Anthropology; Keegan J. Mc Partlin, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology; Justin Mejia, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology; Heather L. Merfeld, Bachelor of Arts, Education; Andrea R. Mitev, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Cum Laude, Digital Communication Arts;
Talite F. Moala Jr., Bachelor of Arts, Sociology; Hamza Molvi, Honors Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Business Information Systems, Honors Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Marketing; Joann L. Moomaw, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Chemical Engineering; Riley E. Moore, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering; Pedro d. Morais, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Computer Science; Justin M. More, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude, Speech Communication;
Diego A. Muÿoz, Bachelor of Science, Business Information Systems, Bachelor of Science, Accountancy;
Lorena B. Navarro-Sluznis, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Forestry; Berkley B. Noble, Bachelor of Science, Chemical Engineering; Michael P. Nolan, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Magna Cum Laude, Graphic Design; Karen Olivas, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude, Psychology; Steven D. Olson, Bachelor of Science, Speech Communication; Regan Orman, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Business Information Systems; Claudia M. Ortega, Bachelor of Science, Accountancy; Peyton C. Orth, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering;
Jacqueline Osborne, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Johanna G. O’Shea, Bachelor of Science, Biology; Adair B. Passey, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Psychology; Marissa I. Passey, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Public Health; Kelci A. Pauk, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Agricultural Sciences; Matthew C. Pawlowski, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering; Laura E. Peters, Doctor of Philosophy, Geography; Max J. Peters, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Economics;
Zachary K. Peterson, Bachelor of Science, Business Information Systems, Bachelor of Science, Accountancy; Robert J. Pettinger, Bachelor of Science, Management; Janean M. Pitman, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Human Development and Family Sciences; Abigail K. Pittman, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Cum Laude, Art; Ceph J. Poklemba, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Magna Cum Laude, Art; Tyler C. Pokoski, Bachelor of Science, Botany; Shauna M. Potter, Bachelor of Science, Psychology;
Colleen J. Powers, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Liberal Studies; Mackenzie D. Powers, Bachelor of Science, Speech Communication; Kery M. Prettyman, Master of Science, Civil Engineering; Sebastian S. Price, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Digital Communication Arts; Jared D. Puzak, Bachelor of Science, Forest Engineering; Eduardo Ramirez, Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering; Symon P. Ramos, Honors Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Computer Science; Shane V. Raphael, Bachelor of Science, Biology;
Bryce D. Rasmussen, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Mechanical Engineering; Jordan K. Rice, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Biology; Rebekah J. Richardson, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude, Music; Brinn A. Rich, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Education, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Human Development and Family Sciences; Elias C. Richter, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Horticulture; Henry E. Riesenberg, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Sciences;
Yasmine M. Rifai, Bachelor of Science, Microbiology; Ellie C. Ritson, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology; Lily M. Robins-Deville, Bachelor of Science, Human Development and Family Sciences; Taylor D. Robinson, Bachelor of Science, Zoology; Andrew R. Rockhold, Bachelor of Science, Human Development and Family Sciences; Kayla Rose, Bachelor of Science, Human Development and Family Sciences; Lawrence D. Roy, Master of Science, Computer Science; Aya S. Samhan, Bachelor of Science, Microbiology; Corey P. Sanders, Bachelor of Arts, Speech Communication;
Kellie L. Schimleck, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude, English; Cade A. Schmid, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Veterinary Medicine – DVM; Jay L. Schreiber, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Robyn A. Schreiber, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Shane Shaffer, Bachelor of Science, Horticulture; Mohammed Shakibnia, Honors Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude, Political Science; Kevin D. Shaw, Bachelor of Science, Management; Daisha N. Sherwood, Bachelor of Science, Management;
Katey H. Simmons, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude, Music; Keagan B. Simmons, Bachelor of Arts, Digital Communication Arts; Belinda C. Sisson, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude, Music; Caleb B. Smith, Bachelor of Science, Horticulture; Jackson C. Smith, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Sciences; David M. So, Honors Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Mechanical Engineering; Samantha A. Souza, Bachelor of Science, Fisheries and Wildlife Sciences; Emma J. Spaulding, Bachelor of Arts, History;
Grace K. Spaulding, Master of Arts Teaching, Teaching; Trevor C. Stahl, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science; Marika Stock, Honors Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Earth Sciences; Josalyn M. Strickler, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude, Liberal Studies; Drew M. Stutevoss, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Jack Sullivan, Bachelor of Science, Marketing; Joseph A. Sullivan, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science; Giovanni Svevo, Master of Science, Geography; Bradly R. Taylor, Master of Science, Civil Engineering;
Matthew P. Tedeschi, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology; MacKenzie A. Terrall, Bachelor of Science, Human Development and Family Sciences; Natalie Q. Thielen, Bachelor of Science, Biology; Evan C. Thomson, Bachelor of Arts, Speech Communication; Calvin J. Todorovich, Bachelor of Science, Mathematics; Cristina Torregrosa, Bachelor of Arts, Education; Ashlee K. Trueblood, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Nutrition.
Bao Q. Truong, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering; Cristiana L. Vallejos, Bachelor of Science, Horticulture; Gabrielle M. VanDevelder, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Human Development and Family Sciences; Emma Van Order, Master of Business Administration, Business Administration; Divya Vasudevan, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Business Information Systems; Rachael K. Vega, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude, English; Jordan A. Viramontes, Bachelor of Science, Biology; Benjamin W. Waldorf, Bachelor of Science, Chemical Engineering;
Jay D. Weisbart, Bachelor of Science, Public Health; Marc M. Wettengel, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Environmental Sciences; Daniella S. Whanger, Bachelor of Arts, Spanish, Bachelor of Science, Public Health; Steven L. Whitlock, Doctor of Philosophy, Fisheries Science; Taylor A. Williams, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology; Anna S. Wills, Bachelor of Arts, French, Bachelor of Arts, German; Kelsey L. Wilson, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering;
William J. Wiltse, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Milika K. Wily-Matagi, Bachelor of Science, Economics; Marcus L. Winans, Bachelor of Science, History; Joseph C. Wolf, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude, Political Science; Miquel Wolgamott, Bachelor of Science, Human Development and Family Sciences; Justin J. Womack, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Electrical and Computer Engineering; Christina M. Wright, Bachelor of Arts, Music;
Jasmin S. Yang, Honors Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Food Science and Technology, Honors Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Chemistry; Danshan Yin, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology; Aisling Yoo, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science; Shyla E. Younk, Bachelor of Science, Chemical Engineering; Zackery J. Zalesky, Bachelor of Science, Finance; Laura A. Zion, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Art.
Monroe: James A. Briles, Bachelor of Science, Natural Resources; Tarah L. Renshaw, Bachelor of Science, Liberal Studies; Raquel L. Schenone, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Veterinary Medicine – DVM.
Philomath: Megan K. Barnes, Bachelor of Science, Zoology; Denzel T. Barrie, Bachelor of Arts, English; Sadie J. Blake, Bachelor of Science, BioHealth Sciences; Karlie D. Bullis, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude, Political Science; Paige A. Celorie, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Environmental Engineering; Erin M. Childers, Bachelor of Science, Public Health; Tina R. Collett, Bachelor of Science, Public Health; Ashlee D. Crank, Bachelor of Science, Animal Sciences;
Danielle R. Gerding, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Psychology; Garrett J. Gerding, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Sciences; Kallie D. Hagel, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Summa Cum Laude, Graphic Design; Emma L. Howie, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Public Health; Sandra J. Hunt, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude, Anthropology; James A. Lehman, Bachelor of Science, Political Science; Alexis N. Lillis, Bachelor of Science, Forestry; Brooke F. McNutt-Kaestner, Bachelor of Science, Industrial Engineering;
Marina M. Medina-Garcia, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Business Information Systems, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Accountancy; Lindsey R. Michaud, Bachelor of Science, Education, Bachelor of Science, Mathematics; Deanna F. Miller, Bachelor of Science, Chemical Engineering; Anna R. Petersen, Master of Forestry, Sustainable Forest Management; Kelsey M. Provance, Bachelor of Science, Biology; Trevor N. Sartnurak, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Civil Engineering, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Forest Engineering;
Evan R. Schreiber, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering; Madeline M. Seim, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Jordan T. Sloan, Bachelor of Science, Horticulture; Conor Smith, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering; Erik J. Swanson, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Fisheries and Wildlife Sciences; Scott W. Veldman, Bachelor of Science, Nuclear Engineering; Mitchell Virasak-Holmes, Bachelor of Science, Chemical Engineering; William O. Warnock, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business Management; Calvin C. Winney, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering.
LINN COUNTY
Albany: Regan E. Allen, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Alejandro O. Alvarez, Bachelor of Science, Biology; Ashley Ames, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Psychology; Corinne Anway, Doctor of Pharmacy, Pharmacy, Doctor of Pharmacy (four-year); Laura Aragon, Bachelor of Science, Human Development and Family Sciences. Samantha K. Axall, Bachelor of Science, Business Information Systems; Natalia C. Badger-Rios, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Human Development and Family Sciences;
Andrew R. Baker, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology; Tailer Bentz, Bachelor of Science, BioHealth Sciences; Logan R. Bertram, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Liberal Studies; Evan Blaylock, Bachelor of Science, Chemistry; Alexis N. Boehme, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Matthew N. Boyer, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude, History; Kali J. Bravo, Honors Bachelor of Science, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology;
Justin J. Brown, Bachelor of Science, Accountancy; Paige N. Burchfield, Bachelor of Science, Finance; Aaron W. Burnap, Bachelor of Science, Finance; Erin L. Butler, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Kinesiology; Brendan R. Byers, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science; Tiffany F. Campbell, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Michael J. Canon, Bachelor of Science, Music; Natalie I. Clouse, Bachelor of Science, Electrical and Computer Engineering; Tana R. Crangle, Bachelor of Arts, English;
Kendall L. Dalton, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude, Digital Communication Arts; Dacoda R. Davis, Bachelor of Science, Nuclear Engineering; Cynthia de la Torre, Bachelor of Science, Human Development and Family Sciences, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Nathan R. De Stafeno, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science; Bryce A. Dickerson, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology; Emily A. Dozler, Bachelor of Science, Biology; Jacob R. Duda, Bachelor of Arts, Music;
Kim T. Duong, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Business Administration; Sally T. Duong, Bachelor of Science, BioHealth Sciences; Hailey N. Duvall, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Veterinary Medicine -- DVM; Sommer L. Edmonds, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; William E. Eschliman, Bachelor of Science, Fisheries and Wildlife Sciences; Zackary R. Fergason, Bachelor of Arts, English; Alyson R. Fewless, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Music; Blake W. Fief, Bachelor of Science, Bioengineering;
Marita A. Franco, Bachelor of Arts, Speech Communication; Chantell N. Fulton, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Heron Golfetto-Dorr, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Emma J. Green, Bachelor of Science, Merchandising Management; Carolina Guillen, Bachelor of Science, Bioengineering; Austin J. Gulstrom, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Mechanical Engineering; Bailey M. Gulstrom, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Jesse L. Hall, Master of Science, Water Resources Science; Zachary J. Hamilton, Bachelor of Science, Horticulture;
Joshua T. Hanna, Bachelor of Science, Electrical and Computer Engineering; Alexander S. Hasselman, Bachelor of Science, Economics; Benjamin R. Hauser, Bachelor of Science, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology; Devon L. Heisler, Doctor of Pharmacy, Pharmacy, Doctor of Pharmacy (four-year); Kayla D. Herbison, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology; Jennifer M. Hernandez, Bachelor of Science, Merchandising Management; Colter W. Hessel, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Rebekah L. Hill, Bachelor of Science, Psychology;
Jordan G. Hoffer, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology; Hunter T. Humphreys, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, BioHealth Sciences; Christopher M. James, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude, English; Katherine A. Jimenez, Bachelor of Science, Animal Sciences; Jacob L. Johnson, Bachelor of Science, Animal Sciences; Megan Johnson, Bachelor of Science, Horticulture; Kevin J. Koos, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Computer Science, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Mathematics;
Tanushri M. Kumar, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology; Ethan R. Ladd, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Natural Resources; Evan LaMonte, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Sarah G. Lapinski, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Earth Sciences; Reece A. Larrabee, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering; Austin J. Leal, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering; Miranda K. Leatherman, Master of Science, Education; Sara A. Leathers, Bachelor of Science, Biology;
Heather J. Little, Bachelor of Science, Geography and Geospatial Science; Leighann Logan, Bachelor of Science, Human Development and Family Sciences; Timothy J. Machado, Bachelor of Science, Sociology; Aaron J. Markir, Bachelor of Science, Chemistry; Luis D. Martinez-Salinas, Bachelor of Science, Environmental Economics and Policy; Jeffrey E. Mayberry, Bachelor of Science, Environmental Sciences; Yokasta McClellan, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology; Sydney A. McCray, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Zoology;
Gabriel K. McDowell, Bachelor of Science, Environmental Sciences; Karah R. McKay, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Scott A. Merrill, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science; Dylan L. Migliorini, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Brittany Mills, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Natural Resources; McKenna T. Moe, Bachelor of Science, Human Development and Family Sciences; Christopher J. Moorvartian, Doctor of Pharmacy, Pharmacy, Doctor of Pharmacy (four-year); Justin J. Morgan, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering;
Musa A. Moussaoui, Master of Science, Nuclear Engineering; Angelina Nachorniy, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Agricultural Sciences; Ellie E. Nazzaro, Doctor of Philosophy, Pharmaceutical Sciences; Robert J. Negrete, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Brandon P. Neperud, Bachelor of Science, Marketing; Jonah L. Nicholas, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Forest Engineering; Christopher M. Norris, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering; Coleton R. Norris, Bachelor of Science, Sociology; Silvia P. Panther, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration;
Ethan J. Patterson, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Computer Science; Haley N. Payne, Bachelor of Science, Speech Communication; Chelsea N. Peaslee, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Sociology; Andrew W. Peterschmidt, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Kinesiology; Ashley R. Plagmann, Bachelor of Science, Renewable Materials; Jeremy A. Pon, Bachelor of Science, Electrical and Computer Engineering; Maddie D. Price, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Interior Design;
Rachel C. Proteau, Doctor of Pharmacy, Pharmacy, Doctor of Pharmacy (four-year); Jackson R. Pyburn, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science; Jose F. Ramos, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Computer Science; David A. Rayl, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Lawrenze R. Raymundo, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering; Karissa N. Renyer, Honors Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, BioHealth Sciences; Paige J. Reynolds, Bachelor of Science, Earth Sciences; Sarah J. Rogers, Bachelor of Arts, English;
Stephanie A. Schmidt, Master of Science, Forest Ecosystems and Society; Hazel Segismar-Coles, Bachelor of Science, BioHealth Sciences; Benny J. Senda, Bachelor of Science, Chemical Engineering; Matthew S. Sharpe, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Matthew C. Shelton, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude, Economics; Paige E. Sim, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Business Administration; Nicholas S. Skinner, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science; Liliya S. Sokolova, Bachelor of Science, Psychology;
Katelynn L. Spencer, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Fisheries and Wildlife Sciences; James A. Stahl, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Finance; Eric P. Stringer, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Radiation Health Physics; Michael A. Stuckart, Bachelor of Science, Business Information Systems; Gabrielle F. Swope, Bachelor of Science, Speech Communication; Kenneth B. Therrell, Bachelor of Science, Anthropology; Forrest R. Thomas, Bachelor of Science, Business Information Systems;
Heather N. Thomas, Bachelor of Science, Fisheries and Wildlife Sciences; Eriq J. Thompson, Bachelor of Science, Accountancy; Peyton A. Thompson, Bachelor of Science, Political Science; Jasnit K. Tiwana, Bachelor of Science, Management; Kylie A. Tyler, Honors Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, BioHealth Sciences. Raelynn E. Viramontes, Bachelor of Science, Interior Design; April R. Vogt, Bachelor of Science, Earth Sciences; Emily K. Warren, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Human Development and Family Sciences;
Tanner S. Washburn, Bachelor of Science, Finance; Kurt L. Watne, Bachelor of Science, Energy Systems Engineering; Dylan M. Wirth, Bachelor of Arts, Speech Communication; Lindsey J. Womack, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Anthony J. Wusstig, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Digital Communication Arts; Han Xue, Honors Bachelor of Science, Biology; Mathew J. Yon, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Guillermo A. Zambrano, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, BioHealth Sciences;
Jeremy C. Zerby, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering; Rose D. Zoellner, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude, English.
Brownsville: Joshua Deaver, Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering; Jon C. Laurance, Master of Science, Environmental Engineering; Crystal M. Westlund, Professional Science Master, Environmental Sciences.
Halsey: Sawyur K. Headings, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering; Connor R. Smith, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration.
Harrisburg: Shelby L. Davis, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Kinesiology; Jasmine Kaur, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Public Health; David S. Meldrum, Bachelor of Science, Forest Engineering; Adam D. Ragle, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Mechanical Engineering; Michael T. Reed Jr., Bachelor of Science, Natural Resources; Anthony H. Sabatino, Bachelor of Science, Bioengineering; Shaylyn Suttles, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Ashleigh K. Telfer, Bachelor of Science, Management.
Lebanon: Dean A. Akin, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science; Kelsey M. Alley, Bachelor of Science, Public Health; Linda S. Bailey, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude, Political Science; Jack T. Barnes, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science; Brenda R. Birrueta, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Derek G. Bosworth, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Joshua M. Campbell, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Mechanical Engineering; Cody T. Christopher, Bachelor of Science, BioHealth Sciences;
Kelly S. Cornelius, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Nutrition; Jess DePew, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Earth Sciences; Emily Disbury, Bachelor of Science, Forestry; Joelle J. Engen, Bachelor of Science, Music; Mckenzie J. Foster, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Civil Engineering; Alyssa D. Gerig, Bachelor of Science, Social Science; Jessica A. Gordius, Bachelor of Science, Human Development and Family Sciences; Samantha Guy, Bachelor of Science, Digital Communication Arts;
Jacob P. Haley, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Digital Communication Arts; Joshua D. Hector, Bachelor of Science, History; Matthew A. Helget, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Anthropology; Michael Z. Huang, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science; Natalie M. Hutcheson, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Trenton L. Kilgore, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Electrical and Computer Engineering; Christian R. Knuths, Bachelor of Science, Education, Bachelor of Science, Public Health;
Tamara M. Lattion, Bachelor of Science, Human Development and Family Sciences; Austin R. Lee, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Paul R. Logan, Doctor of Philosophy, Statistics; Amalia G. Lopez, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Bioresource Research; Eric A. Maurer, Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering; Andrea McGarry, Bachelor of Science, Sociology; Cody W. McKenzie, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science; Alexandra G. Mejia, Bachelor of Science, Ecological Engineering; Arthur Monson, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Finance;
Thomas C. Noelcke, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Computer Science; Claudia Norman, Bachelor of Science, Zoology; Brian D. Ozarowicz, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Computer Science; Mariah D. Peterson, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Human Development and Family Sciences; Nathan L. Reed, Bachelor of Science, Natural Resources; Amita M. Sharuma, Bachelor of Science, Human Development and Family Sciences; Michelle L. Simms, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Jacob T. Smith, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration;
Roslyn N. Smith, Bachelor of Science, Public Health; Brittany D. Solberg, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Sciences; McKenna R. Spier, Bachelor of Science, Public Health; Bradley F. Stagnoli, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering; William S. Stellbrink, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Music; Lorenza Tena-Encarnacion, Master of Science, Education; Christina D. Untiet, Bachelor of Science, Human Development and Family Sciences; Korrina Wirfs, Bachelor of Science, Earth Sciences.
Lyons: Rebecca C. Bright, Bachelor of Science, Speech Communication; Jasmine N. Means, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Mathematics; Daniel L. Thompson, Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering.
Scio: Maxwell J. Dysle, Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering; Bailey C. Henson, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Sciences; Jeremiah J. Massari, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Finance; Micheal C. Stoddard, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Alexander J. Traeger, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Mathematics.
Shedd: Brandon R. Bloom, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude, History; Grace Kulonis, Bachelor of Science, Business Information Systems.
Sweet Home: Cole J. Ashcraft, Bachelor of Science, Digital Communication Arts; Samuel J. Barraza, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Keenan Costelow, Bachelor of Science, Environmental Sciences; Maria J. Daniels, Bachelor of Science, Mathematics; Homan Hamedanizadeh, Bachelor of Science, Fisheries and Wildlife Sciences; Emalee R. Hoyle, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Applied Visual Arts; Marilee C. Hoyle, Honors Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Environmental Sciences; Jessica M. Hurst, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration;
Chloarrin Johnston, Honors Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Hannah M. Mather, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Kyle McCollum, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Education, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, History; Christopher J. Melcher, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Forestry; Christian J. Porter, Bachelor of Science, Economics; Catherine A. Soto, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Civil Engineering; Megan L. Thorne, Bachelor of Science, Anthropology.
Tangent: Jenna D. Judah, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Art; Laura C. Nepstad, Bachelor of Science, Biology; Emily A. Ott, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Jared J. Powell, Bachelor of Science, Horticulture.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.