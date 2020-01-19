OSU honors MLK with public service

Trimming overgrown plants along trails. Raking up leaves and other plant debris. Hauling wheelbarrow loads of gravel to spread out on trails.

The work at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Corvallis was not easy, but that didn’t stop more than 60 members of the Oregon State University community from showing up on a dreary Saturday morning to do it.

“It’s hard to get up at 6 a.m. to be here, but once you are here it goes quickly and you feel good about yourself,” said Brian Kim, a fourth-year student in OSU’s nuclear engineering program.

Kim was a site leadER at MLK Jr. Park, which was one of the 17 locations throughout the mid-valley that hosted volunteers as part of Saturday's OSU MLK Jr. Day of Service Saturday. Other sites included Heartland Humane Society, the Starker Arts Garden for Education, Corvallis’ Sequoia Creek and Linn Benton Food Share.

Kiara Tomlinson, a student event coordinator with OSU Community Engagement & Leadership who co-organized the day of service, said the event had around 250 people signed up to help out Saturday.

Tomlinson said OSU hosts six days of service each year, but the one honoring MLK Jr. is always the biggest.