OSU hosting panel on racism, social protest

Oregon State University is hosting a “flash panel” on racism, violence and social protest at noon Thursday.
The event, called “What Just Happened” can be viewed on Zoom at https://oregonstate.zoom.us/j/91414031945.
Moderating the panel will be Marisa Chappell, an associate professor of history at OSU. Also in the group are OSU faculty members Joseph Orosco (philosophy) and Kara Ritzheimer (history).
Regional participation comes from Nikki Yaboah of San Jose State University and Michael Schulze-Oechtering of the University of Washington.
