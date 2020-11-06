 Skip to main content
OSU hosting post-election forum

Oregon State University is hosting a remote post-election forum from noon to 1 p.m. Monday.

Four OSU faculty members will talk about the national election plus races in Oregon, voter turnout, gender and other issues.

Speaking will be Christopher McKnight Nichols (associate professor of history), Catherine Bolzendahl (director of the School of Public Policy), Christopher Stout (associate professor of political science) and Scott Akins (sociology professor).

Staff from OSU’s Office of News and Research Communications will moderate the session, which will include time for questions.

To participate in the session, go to https://oregonstate.zoom.us/j/98865641518?pwd=N01FRzJMOEZlOEZsa0tQaEU2clVQZz09 and use the password 532645 or call 1-971-247-1195 and use the meeting ID 988 6564 1518.

