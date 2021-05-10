 Skip to main content
OSU instructor has 2 events for release of first novel
OSU instructor has 2 events for release of first novel

Oregon State University senior instructor has a pair of events scheduled to note the release of his first novel, “The Step Back.”

Bushnell, an Oregon native who has been teaching at OSU since 2007, will be interviewed by author James Tate Hill via zoom at 7 p.m. Tuesday in an event hosted by Block 15.

To participate go to https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_eBwbeV4PTGufb2zDwOw33Q.

Bushnell also will read short excerpts from the book.

In addition to the Tuesday event, Bushnell also will be signing books from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Grass Roots Books in Corvallis, 227 S.W. Second St.

bushnell-mug

J.T. Bushnell
