OSU journalists win national honor

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Four Oregon State University student journalists have received national recognition for their work on the Genesis Hansen arrest case.

OSU Barometer staffers Delaney Shea, Vada Shelby, Michael Eubanks and Tanveer Sandhu were finalists in the large (10,000-plus students) general news reporting of a national competition run by the Society of Professional Journalists.

Earlier, the OSU journalists had received first place in SPJ’s regional competition for their work on the Hansen story, which involved the controverail arrest of an African-American bicyclist after a traffic stop.

OSU shared finalist honors with the University of Georgia. First place in the category went to Northern Kentucky.

First-place category winners will be honored Sept. 10-12 in Washington.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1