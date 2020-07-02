OSU leaders address questions about policing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Oregon State University officials fielded questions about plans for a new campus police force Thursday on a day when the school’s current law enforcement agency was in the headlines once again for all the wrong reasons.

The Oregon State Police, which has provided law enforcement services on the Corvallis campus since 1989, declared in October that it was ending the contract in the wake of criticism from OSU leadership over the arrest of a Black student who refused to show ID after being stopped for riding her bike on the wrong side of the street.

This spring the university announced plans to form its own armed police force and hired Edgar Rodriguez, the former chief of public safety at Quinnipiac University in Connecticut, to lead it. The handoff was supposed to happen on Wednesday, but instead outgoing President Ed Ray announced the university would continue to rely on the Oregon State Police through the end of this year to allow time for additional community engagement.

Some members of the OSU community, including a group called Disarm OSU, had been pushing back on the idea of an armed campus police force in light of calls for police reform and racial justice raised by the Black Lives Matter movement since the May 25 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.