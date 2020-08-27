OSU: Limit outdoor gatherings to 10 people

Clark also suggested that the city look at new uses for its special response notice (SRN) to help enforce the party limits. SRNs usually are issued for livability violations such as noise or alcohol use.

Ward 5 Councilor Charlyn Ellis, whose precinct north of the campus includes thousands of students in rental housing, says the SRN is a useful tool with which to battle loud parties, but she expressed concerns about applying it to “quiet gatherings of 11 people without masks. I think that that is not the best use of the police’s time.”

Ellis also noted the challenge of “reporting gaps” for OSU, using the example of a Friday night party that university officials might not hear about until Monday.

Clark said the university is ready to discuss the matter, but he also noted he is always willing to take a call from a community neighbor “and if it is an emergency I would expect the police will be involved.”

The Corvallis Police Department already has a system in place with area property managers. If a property receives an SRN the landlord receives an email the next morning and can act immediately. The system is in place seven days a week. The CPD also provides a weekly list of SRNs to the university.

OSU officials also advised the briefing that: