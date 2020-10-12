OSU-linked firm scores huge IPO

A medical technology firm that grew out of Oregon State University research has reeled in more than $275 million in its initial public stock offering.

Outset Medical, formerly called Home Dialysis Plus, makes the Tablo system of hemodialysis, which pumps blood out of the body to an artificial kidney machine. The company is the first OSU spinoff to go public.

During and after the company’s founding, multiple faculty from OSU’s colleges of Engineering and Science served as researchers and consultants. OSU researchers involved incljded Brian Paul, Goran Jovanovic, Todd Miller, Vince Remcho and the late Richard Peterson. The core products fueled by Oregon State research included microchannel dialyzers and a microchannel heat exchanger..

“It’s essentially a small-scale, efficient, water purification technology that would allow the use of tap water in dialysis as opposed to gallons and gallons of pre-purified water, expanding capabilities in developing countries,” said Brian Wall, associate vice president of research, innovation and economic impact at Oregon State.