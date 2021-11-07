OSU livability: Rough Halloween weekend, but city and OSU sign new deal

Halloween was a bit rough in Corvallis this year. Rough for a Halloween. And rough, period.

The Corvallis Police Department still is investigating two incidents in which gunshots were fired, one in the 900 block of Southwest E Avenue and the other near the intersection of Southwest Western Boulevard and Southwest Grove Street.

No one was injured in either incident, said CPD Lt. Ryan Eaton. Both incidents occurred after midnight on Saturday night.

Throughout the weekend, from 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29 until Sunday morning, the 31st, the department responded to 400 calls for service. The previous three weekends had seen 351, 305 and 332 calls, respectively.

“But it was the type of calls where we see the work load difference,” Eaton said of the Halloween onslaught.

This year’s Halloween saw the CPD respond to 40 loud parties, all of which received "special response notices." Ten other incidents resulted in SRNs, the written notice the CPD issues for livability violations. A second notice in 30 days at the same address results in residents being charged for the police time both SRNs incurred (see information box for more details).

Halloween in 2020 featured 386 calls for service, 29 loud parties and seven SRNs, Eaton said, with the 2019 weekend featuring 335 calls, 20 loud parties and four SRNs.

And in an ironic capper to the challenges of the 2021 Halloween weekend, a digital signboard the police set up at the corner of Ninth Street and Harrison Boulevard to flash information about “partying smart” and staying safe was stolen.

The sign was found more than a half-mile away on Northwest Tyler Avenue — along with a couch and a mattress.

This reporter spent two hours in the neighborhoods on Saturday night, visiting Monroe Avenue, downtown and Chintimini Park (see below for more information). Lots of costumes and lots of people were out and about, but previous such walkabouts had yielded far more egregious behavior such as fights, public urination and individuals being hauled away with alcohol poisoning.

“I heard that Friday was worse than Saturday in the neighborhoods,” said Charlyn Ellis, Corvallis city councilor for Ward 5, just north of the Oregon State University campus and a long-time observer of the livability challenge and getting students and area residents to peacefully coexist. “Everyone, aside from people near 23rd, thought it was better than years past (which would not be hard).”

Ann Rogers, a multidecade resident of the neighborhood just north of Monroe Avenue noted "in the last year, the police have been more responsive. A quick review of the police log last weekend shows a number of SRNs in the neighborhood. When COVID was going on, the police did not really respond to violations of COVID guidelines, but (they) would do noise complaints.

"In addition to noise," Rogers said, "there are continuing problems with theft, burglary and other issues. (And) "a continuing issue is more than five unrelated people in a house, occupied garages with no kitchen and bathroom, and other illegally occupied spaces."

Courtney Cloyd, president of the Central Park Neighborhood Association, lives between the university and downtown and has served on committees aimed at easing livability problems in the near-campus neighborhoods.

“We’re seeing fewer livability issues and alcohol violations than in past years,” Cloyd said. “I can’t say with any certainty what contributes to our currently quieter streets, but I suspect that a factor is the effects of the COVID virus on our collective sense of a ‘normal’ life."

Lt. Eaton of the CPD also suggested that COVID-19 played a role, but he approached it from a different perspective.

“Over the years the Corvallis Police Department saw an increase in magnitude and severity of complaints and incidents related to Halloween festivities,” Eaton said. “With the creation of the Community Livability Team which built upon the success of the Greek Liaison Program, we began to see a decrease in the volume of incidents not only on Halloween weekends, but across other weekends as well.

“This year, some of those challenges returned as our ability to do large amounts of proactive engagement with the community has suffered under COVID-19 (restrictions). This is a prime example of how our ability to engage with our community in proactive, educational interactions directly relates to the safety of the community.”

The Greek program helped reduce the challenges of fraternity parties because the CPD liaison officers worked directly with each fraternity and always had a "responsible party" to work with or call if there were issues. It has proved harder to make those connections work with apartments and townhouses.

The livability team consists of six officers, three of whom were paid for by a voter-approved levy in 2014. The other three were hired via a $1.2 million grant from OSU. The university also ramped up staffing in its student conduct office and began holding students accountable for off-campus behavior.

City-OSU agreements

The city and OSU have used intergovernmental agreements to work on livability issues and other concerns since 2011, when the city-OSU collaboration began. On Oct. 18 of this year the Corvallis City Council approved a new “memorandum of understanding” or MOU with the university.

The first such MOU was signed April 4, 2016, but the work that started it began in December 2014 and was not finalized until April 2016. The new one was so quick to be negotiated and brought forward that it was part of the Oct. 18 consent agenda. It was was voted on with a clump of other actions in one motion, along with the approval of meeting minutes, a library board appointment and adding a part-time employee in human resources.

City and university officials agree that the “town-and-gown” relationship has changed and matured.

“It’s really pretty simple: ongoing communications do matter,” Steve Clark, OSU’s vice president for university relations and marketing, said. “In this, case, communications over time have provided for greater understanding of respective and shared city and university priorities, as well as important understanding of each institution’s needs and initiatives planned. Understanding of these matters has contributed to trust building.”

Corvallis City Manager Mark Shepard agreed.

“A level of understanding and trust has been developed over the last five years that was not present before,” Shepard said. “This is due to the forum for open and honest communication on issues of joint interest. Previously, there was no forum for the two entities to communicate.”

That forum was called the Joint Advisory Committee during MOU 1. MOU 2.0 will feature the OSU/City Relations Working Group. Both groups consist/consisted of city and OSU officials. The major change is that the new group includes OSU interim President Becky Johnson. The previous iteration did not include the university president.

“The greatest value in the MOU is the establishment of regular communication between city and OSU leaders, something that was missing before 2016,” Shepard said.

So what happened before 2016? Here is a telling incident. In the work on what items should be placed in a renewal of the city’s local option property tax levy, the Corvallis City Council on July 15, 2013, voted 7-2 to try to add four new police officers. Three would be paid for by the levy and the fourth would be paid for by OSU because of the livability issues involving students in the neighborhoods that were leading to spikes in police service calls.

OSU balked. A meeting of city leadership and OSU officials that has been described as “intense and productive” was held on the morning of Aug. 12. A special one-item City Council meeting was called for the next night. Councilors on an 8-0 vote rescinded the OSU payment plan. Yet, by 2016 the winds had shifted so that seven days after the council approval of the first MOU, OSU announced the $1.2 million grant that paid for the three police officers.

“The university, the city, and the property managers did make some huge improvements (that affected) student behavior,” Ellis said. “It is not perfect. There are still hot spots. But it is much better, overall.”

Ellis also think that the community's attention has moved to other issues.

"Part of what I think has happened," she said, "is that the issues of homelessness, the pandemic and climate have dominated public discussions in the past few years. OSU has not been growing at the same rate. Wehave built some large student housing complexes. They are not popular with the neighborhoods they impact, but the larger community is not as concerned or impacted."

A reporter's walkabout

I started on Monroe Avenue at about 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30. The weather was clear, the temperature about 50 degrees. The OSU football team had played a road game against California that had ended about two hours earlier.

Clodfelter’s always draws a good Halloween crowd, and this night was no different. The line to get in sometimes reached 20 to 30, although spots up the street such as McMenamins looked much more like a normal Saturday night was taking place.

The revelers roamed in packs, armed with cellphones. Some of the overheard conversations were at a volume level that reached blocks away.

“I’m not that close yet. We’re at the stoplight. The STOPLIGHT! At Monroe!”

Another person was singing something about not being “that numb.”

“I hate my life!” another said.

There weren’t a lot of open containers or the trash of previous years. But one thing was new: the smell of marijuana, which was not legal in Oregon at the time of the last walkabout. The smell of pot was prevalent all over town.

Next on the jaunt was downtown. It was fairly quiet. Block 15, Squirrel’s and Sky High all had customers, but only the Peacock had a line out the door.

My next stop was the area near Chintimini Park, which year in and year out produces some of the most interesting — and alarming — sights and sounds.

As Councilor Ellis noted above, 23rd Street was the mecca, with a couple of large parties in the apartments north of Tyler attracting dozens of revelers. The three-story units have staircases just inside the front door and party-goers just kept going up the stairs to an extent that appeared impossible.

A CPD cruiser, lights flashing, was double-parked on 23rd. An officer came out of one of the apartments, an action noted in the weekend data Lt. Eaton forwarded to Mid-Valley News Group. An SRN/loud party citation was issued on 23rd that evening.

I saw a broken vodka bottle and the cardboard container for an 18-pack of Modelo. One young reveler asked me how I was doing, and I said, “Fine.” For some reason I appear all but invisible to those out and about. Maybe they think I’m an aging professor with insomnia.

One year I was asked if I was an undercover cop. I answered, truthfully, no.

There was a huge party at the iHouse on 27th, with at least 50 people outside waiting to get in. But the noise level was definitely lower overall than in previous years, when bellows and F-bombs could be heard throughout the north-of-campus neighborhoods.

Heading out of town at 11:30 p.m. I passed the downtown McDonald's. The drive-thru line snaked through the parking lot, onto Third Street and was blocking one lane of Van Buren.

Some Corvallis Halloween traditions never die.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

