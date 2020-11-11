OSU makes research appointment

“I am proud to guide OSU’s research enterprise and to be able to work with and support the thousands of OSU faculty, staff and students, who are delivering incredible research discoveries and innovations each day at Oregon State,” Tumer said.

“It is a testament to our researchers that we have been able to continue and grow these efforts despite the challenge brought on by the global coronavirus pandemic.”

OSU scientists have secured nine funding awards totaling more than $4 million for projects related to the pandemic, with several more coronavirus research proposals awaiting decision from funding agencies. Among the work already funded are projects involving the use of genetic messenger RNA nanotherapeutics for treating the disease and OSU’s COVID-19 door-to-door sampling that’s taken community-wide virus testing of individuals and wastewater to several Oregon cities.

The research office oversees 20 research centers, institutes, facilities and programs, including the Hatfield Marine Science Center, the Linus Pauling Institute, Oregon Sea Grant and the Center for the Humanities. About 75 people work in research administration and about 150 people work in the centers, institutes and programs that report to the research office.

