OSU makes research appointment

Oregon State University has named Irem Tumer its vice president of research.
Tumer has been serving as interim vice president since October 2018.
As vice president for research, Tumer supports and advances OSU’s research and innovation and works with other leaders and faculty across the university to advance the benefits of research activity to serve Oregon, the nation and world.
Research funding at Oregon State increased by more than $10 million in 2019-20, to almost $450 million. That set a university record and marked the third time in four years that OSU’s research awards have totaled more than $400 million.
“Since her interim appointment, Dr. Tumer has worked to enhance a research environment that promotes creativity, entrepreneurship and collaboration and provides support for university-wide research efforts,” said OSU President F. King Alexander in a statement.
Tumer joined Oregon State in 2006 as a professor in the School of Mechanical, Industrial and Manufacturing. From 2013 to 2018, she led the College of Engineering's Office of Research as associate dean.
Tumer received her undergraduate, master's and doctorate degrees in mechanical engineering from the University of Texas at Austin. Before joining OSU, she worked as a senior research scientist and program manager at NASA’s Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California. At Ames she formed and led a research group in complex system design and managed multiple research programs.
“I am proud to guide OSU’s research enterprise and to be able to work with and support the thousands of OSU faculty, staff and students, who are delivering incredible research discoveries and innovations each day at Oregon State,” Tumer said.
“It is a testament to our researchers that we have been able to continue and grow these efforts despite the challenge brought on by the global coronavirus pandemic.”
OSU scientists have secured nine funding awards totaling more than $4 million for projects related to the pandemic, with several more coronavirus research proposals awaiting decision from funding agencies. Among the work already funded are projects involving the use of genetic messenger RNA nanotherapeutics for treating the disease and OSU’s COVID-19 door-to-door sampling that’s taken community-wide virus testing of individuals and wastewater to several Oregon cities.
The research office oversees 20 research centers, institutes, facilities and programs, including the Hatfield Marine Science Center, the Linus Pauling Institute, Oregon Sea Grant and the Center for the Humanities. About 75 people work in research administration and about 150 people work in the centers, institutes and programs that report to the research office.
