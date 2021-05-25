OSU move-out looms; Couch Patrol won't be far behind

Oregon State University commencement is set for June 12, with the days before and after that date devoted to the annual challenge of move-out.

Because, after all, even though there are not that many people scurrying about campus amid the pandemic, the rental housing and dorms still will be burping out graduates and others intending to move.

The goal, of course, is to keep the furniture out of the streets and away from the cameras of the … Couch Patrol!

Anyway, the Rental Property Management Group discussed move-out at its noon Tuesday virtual meeting, with tips including never put a sign that says “free” on something you want to give away, because Republic Services will NOT pick it up.

City housing and code officials plan to be out and about around commencement weekend, putting up fliers with information on resources such as the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition’s ReUse Directory, available online at https://bit.ly/3oQE3nZ.

OSU, meanwhile, has move-out events set for both dorm denizens and those who live off-campus. Dorm dwellers can donate within their residence halls from June 12-14.